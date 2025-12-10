MediNatura New Mexico, Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of ReBoost Nasal Spray Due to Microbial Contamination

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MediNatura New Mexico, Inc. is voluntarily recalling one lot of ReBoost Nasal Spray to the consumer level. The product has been found to contain yeast/mold and microbial contamination with one species identified as Achromobacter, at levels above specifications.

Risk Statement: There is a reasonable probability that adverse health consequences including life-threatening infections will occur with use of the product in the immuno-compromised population. To date, MediNatura has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

ReBoost Nasal Spray Recall

The product is used as a homeopathic nasal spray to temporarily relieve nasal congestion, sinus headache and pressure, postnasal drip, sneezing, runny nose, and nasal itching and is packaged in a 20mL bottle which is further packaged in a white and yellow carton. The NDC number is 62795-4005-9 and the UPC# is 787647 10186 3. The recalled ReBoost product includes the following lot number 224268 with an expiration date of 12/2027. The product can be identified by its bottle label and carton.

ReBoost was distributed nationwide via retail and internet sales (medinatura.com).

All customers should immediately discontinue using the ReBoost under recall. Customers who purchased the product directly from MediNatura New Mexico, Inc. should contact MediNatura New Mexico, Inc. at [email protected] to arrange for a refund. Consumers who purchased the product at retailers should return it to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact MediNatura New Mexico, Inc by phone (800-621-7644) or [email protected]; Monday-Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM MST. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product. Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Company Contact:

Medinatura New Mexico, Inc.

[email protected]

Phone Number 1-800-621-7644

