Medinol Partners with CoSo Health to Launch the EluNIR™ Drug-Eluting Stent in the U.S.

CoSo Health to work with U.S. Endovascular and others to reach the U.S. market

DENVER, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoSo Health today announced signing a U.S. distribution agreement with Medinol for EluNIR™, a new generation, thin-strut drug-eluting stent (DES). Medinol is a global leader in the development of innovative implantable medical devices. U.S. Endovascular sells peripheral and coronary devices nationwide.

CoSo Health is changing the way medical devices are distributed and sold. Through its sales rep-light model, innovative cloud-based logistics platform and customized delivery model, CoSo Health cuts waste from the supply chain.

The announcement comes at a time when hospitals, payers and outpatient facilities are seeking ways to reduce surgical costs.

"We are extremely excited to partner with CoSo Health to expand our reach within the U.S.," said Jeff Roach, Chief Commercial Officer at Medinol. "We are both innovators – Medinol with world-class implantable device technology and CoSo Health with logistics and distribution. Together, we are disrupting the distribution of drug-eluting stents through a direct-to-end user model that brings tremendous economic value to purchasers."

The EluNIR DES offers excellent clinical outcomes and an outstanding safety profile. Its best-in-class metal-to-artery ratio and ultra-durable polymer coating, along with a unique delivery system, combine to provide a new standard in treatment capabilities. Successive generations of EluNIR are coming to the global market soon.

About CoSo Health
CoSo Health is redefining the healthcare supply chain with an innovative online platform, customized logistics solutions and supply networks that more efficiently source, warehouse, and distribute medical supplies and devices. Customers include hospitals, integrated delivery networks, ambulatory surgery centers, office-based labs and others seeking a fast and flexible system of obtaining best-in-class medical devices and supplies without costly overhead. Visit www.cosohealth.com or contact CoSo Health Chief Executive Officer Jae Lee at [email protected]

About Medinol
At Medinol, we are aggressively changing paradigms in how disease states are diagnosed and treated. Whether designing cutting edge devices for stenting multiple areas of the body, dramatically reducing complications in Structural Heart procedures or providing real time insights into the physiological metrics of the human body through implantable sensors, we boldly reassess current technology and procedures and look years into the future to pioneer new devices to broaden the reach of physicians both physically and geographically. For more information, see www.medinol.com.

