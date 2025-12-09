MedINT Launches First Human-in-the-Loop Medical AI Platform for Complex Clinical Decision-Making

New solution delivers verified, patient-specific evidence and keeps clinicians in control of high-stakes medical decisions

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MedINT today announced the commercial launch of the first human-in-the-loop medical AI platform designed to return full control of evidence review and treatment decisions to clinicians managing complex patients. The system maintains clinician control at every step by delivering patient-specific evidence summaries that support clinical judgment without replacing it.

Medical knowledge is expanding faster than practitioners can absorb. More than 2.5 million biomedical papers are published each year (National Institutes of Health, 2025), and a 2024 Doximity survey found that 70% of physicians feel overwhelmed by the reading required to stay current. MedINT was created to address this widening gap. Tested with leading clinicians across multiple specialties, the platform is a secure, cloud-based clinical decision support system designed for multidisciplinary settings, including tumor boards.

The platform integrates advanced AI capabilities with transparent, human-centered validation tools that help clinicians verify sources, evaluate study quality, and weigh patient-specific factors in real time. This structure ensures that AI-generated insights support, rather than shortcut, expert clinical reasoning.

Complex cases often involve overlapping conditions, rare clinical profiles, and conflicting research, which complicates clinical interpretation. With more than 50% of U.S. adults reporting multiple chronic conditions (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2025), clinicians need tools that reinforce medical expertise.

Medical decisions carry high stakes, yet clinical research varies widely in quality, and many complex patients are excluded from trials. Without safeguards, automated systems can misapply weak evidence or offer overconfident recommendations, eroding clinical reliability and placing patients at risk.

"As a hematologist, much of my work involves caring for patients who do not fit neatly into standard guidelines. They have multiple comorbidities, prior therapies, or rare presentations that turn each treatment plan into a high-stakes judgment call. Even when you follow the literature closely, translating heterogeneous data into clear options for a specific patient remains a major challenge. A platform like MedINT, which provides verified, patient-specific evidence without replacing my clinical judgment, is exactly the kind of support physicians need to make safer, more confident decisions for complex patients," said Dr. Yotam Bronstein, hematologist, Tel Aviv Medical Center.

Real-world incidents underscore the need for safeguards. In documented cases, automated systems relying on incomplete or mismatched data recommended inappropriate treatments, including unsafe adult dosing for pediatric patients with organ failure. MedINT is engineered to prevent such errors by grounding every insight in each patient's precise clinical context.

Tanya Attias, CEO of MedINT, founded the company after experiencing firsthand how fragmented medical information can delay proper care. "Watching my husband's treatment stall due to missing or disconnected clinical insights made the problem painfully real. Over the past decade, we worked to capture and structure complex clinical questions through meticulous manual analysis, building a unique database of physician dilemmas that no one else had. Today, MedINT brings that human wisdom into an AI-powered platform that learns from clinicians, preserves their judgment, and scales their expertise. Our vision is simple and bold: to ensure that no patient's care is limited by incomplete evidence ever again."

MedINT's human-in-the-loop AI platform is now commercially available to health systems, hospitals, and clinical partners. The company offers two service levels: a self-guided AI tool for clinicians and an MD-guided comprehensive literature review service for tumor boards and complex treatment decisions.

