MediPharm Labs Announces Voting Results From the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) ("MediPharm", "MediPharm Labs" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company specialized in precision-based cannabinoids, today announced the results of matters voted on at its annual meeting of holders of common shares ("Shareholders") held on Thursday, June 29, 2023 (the "Meeting"). The voting results for each of the matters presented at the Meeting are outlined below.

There were 304 Shareholders represented virtually or by proxy at the Meeting holding 81,037,819 common shares, representing 20.77% of MediPharm Labs' total issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date for the Meeting. As the Meeting was held virtually, all resolutions were passed by a ballot vote.

1. Election of Directors

Each of the nominees for election as directors were elected as directors of MediPharm Labs for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Voting results for the election of the individual directors are as set out below:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Michael Bumby 28,709,941 59.430 19,599,069 40.570 Chris Halyk 46,345,340 95.935 1,963,670 4.065 Miriam McDonald 35,212,607 72.890 13,096,403 27.110 David Pidduck 46,226,673 95.690 2,082,337 4.310 Shelley Potts 46,235,945 95.709 2,073,065 4.291 Chris Taves 46,167,292 95.567 2,141,718 4.433



The Company's Board of Directors continues to be composed almost entirely of Independent Directors, with David Pidduck being the only Executive Director.

2. Appointment of Auditor

MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditor of MediPharm Labs until the next annual meeting of the holders of the Shareholders at remuneration to be fixed by the directors. Voting results are as set out below:

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % 77,525,637 95.666 3,512,182 4.334



About MediPharm Labs

Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs specializes in the development and manufacture of purified, pharmaceutical-quality cannabis concentrates, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and advanced derivative products utilizing a Good Manufacturing Practices certified facility with ISO standard-built clean rooms. MediPharm Labs has invested in an expert, research driven team, state-of-the-art technology, downstream purification methodologies and purpose-built facilities with five primary extraction lines for delivery of pure, trusted and precision-dosed cannabis products for its customers. Through its wholesale and white label platforms, MediPharm Labs formulates, develops (including through sensory testing), processes, packages and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products to domestic and international markets.

In 2021, MediPharm Labs received a Pharmaceutical Drug Establishment License from Health Canada, becoming the only company in North America to hold a domestic Good Manufacturing License for the extraction of natural cannabinoids. The Company carries out its operations in compliance with all applicable laws in the countries in which it operates.

