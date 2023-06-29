MediPharm Labs Announces Voting Results From the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

News provided by

MediPharm Labs Corp.

29 Jun, 2023, 17:29 ET

TORONTO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) ("MediPharm", "MediPharm Labs" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company specialized in precision-based cannabinoids, today announced the results of matters voted on at its annual meeting of holders of common shares ("Shareholders") held on Thursday, June 29, 2023 (the "Meeting"). The voting results for each of the matters presented at the Meeting are outlined below.

There were 304 Shareholders represented virtually or by proxy at the Meeting holding 81,037,819 common shares, representing 20.77% of MediPharm Labs' total issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date for the Meeting. As the Meeting was held virtually, all resolutions were passed by a ballot vote.

1.      Election of Directors

Each of the nominees for election as directors were elected as directors of MediPharm Labs for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Voting results for the election of the individual directors are as set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

#

%

#

%

Michael Bumby

28,709,941

59.430

19,599,069

40.570

Chris Halyk

46,345,340

95.935

1,963,670

4.065

Miriam McDonald

35,212,607

72.890

13,096,403

27.110

David Pidduck

46,226,673

95.690

2,082,337

4.310

Shelley Potts

46,235,945

95.709

2,073,065

4.291

Chris Taves

46,167,292

95.567

2,141,718

4.433


The Company's Board of Directors continues to be composed almost entirely of Independent Directors, with David Pidduck being the only Executive Director.

2.      Appointment of Auditor

MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditor of MediPharm Labs until the next annual meeting of the holders of the Shareholders at remuneration to be fixed by the directors. Voting results are as set out below:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

#

%

#

%

77,525,637

95.666

3,512,182

4.334


About MediPharm Labs

Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs specializes in the development and manufacture of purified, pharmaceutical-quality cannabis concentrates, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and advanced derivative products utilizing a Good Manufacturing Practices certified facility with ISO standard-built clean rooms. MediPharm Labs has invested in an expert, research driven team, state-of-the-art technology, downstream purification methodologies and purpose-built facilities with five primary extraction lines for delivery of pure, trusted and precision-dosed cannabis products for its customers. Through its wholesale and white label platforms, MediPharm Labs formulates, develops (including through sensory testing), processes, packages and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products to domestic and international markets.

In 2021, MediPharm Labs received a Pharmaceutical Drug Establishment License from Health Canada, becoming the only company in North America to hold a domestic Good Manufacturing License for the extraction of natural cannabinoids. The Company carries out its operations in compliance with all applicable laws in the countries in which it operates.

SOURCE MediPharm Labs Corp.

Also from this source

MediPharm Labs Announces Change of Auditor

MediPharm Labs Provides Update on Clinical Trial Progress Including FDA Approval of Partner Study

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.