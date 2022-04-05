MediPharm Labs Continues to Lead with Innovation - Launches CBG and Water-Soluble Products

Naturally derived oil and inhalable cannabigerol ("CBG") products added to MediPharm's wellness portfolio – the benefits of CBG without the effects of THC.

New CBG products include Advanced Formula, which is a CBG:CBD 1:2 oil, and Northbound, which is a high CBG vape cartridge with CBD inspired by The White and Appalachia strains.

Launches first ever MediPharm-produced water-soluble product based on a proprietary CBN formulation. MediPharm continues to lead the industry in CBN products.

BARRIE, ON, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) ("MediPharm Labs", "MediPharm" or the "Company") a pharmaceutical company specialized in precision-based cannabinoids, is pleased to announce the expansion of its adult use wellness product line with the launch of CBG and water-soluble products. As of today, these new products will be available in Ontario in both retail stores and on the OCS.ca e-commerce website. MediPharm also has purchase commitments to distribute the products to the Company's other seven provincial distributors in the coming months.

Bryan Howcroft CEO of MediPharm commented, "Over the past 16 months, MediPharm has formulated several innovative product platforms, launched them and gained traction in the premium wellness segment of the Canadian market. The announcement today expands the Company's portfolio to include the first naturally derived CBG products available to Canadian adult consumers and the only inhalable CBG option in Canada. With recent investments in sales and marketing functions demonstrating tangible results, our team will continue to bring differentiated wellness-focused products to market, and work to grow shelf presence as the year progresses. We also see a meaningful opportunity to introduce products such as those launched today into international markets, leveraging our unique GMP Drug Establishment and Natural Health Product manufacturing licenses, and existing global distribution partnerships."

MediPharm Labs CBG:CBD 1:2 Advanced Formula oral solution is a high-CBG formulation, manufactured to stringent pharma-quality standards that brings customers and patients the highest quality and purity available in the market today. This full-spectrum formulated oil has a subtle cannabis flavour.

Northbound CBG:CBD The White and Appalachia vape cartridge is formulated with a terpene blend dominated by citrus zest and berry aromatic with mild herbal notes to provide balance. Vaping enables users to experience CBG with a faster onset that is easier to titrate.

MediPharm is proud to lead the industry in CBG-dominant options for patients and consumers. CBG is one of the rarer cannabinoids, and has demonstrated some potential as an antibiotic. An interdisciplinary team of McMaster researchers, which included MediPharm's Director of Research and Development, Dr. Tait Gale, found that CBG was not only antibacterial, but also effective in mice against a resilient family of bacteria known as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus ("MRSA"). Discovering that CBG has antibacterial properties was significant given that the MRSA bacterial strain is a leading cause of infections worldwide and has become increasingly resistant to antibiotics currently on the market.[1]

MediPharm is also launching a water soluble CBN:THC liquid solution, Northbound Night Cap. Northbound Night Cap utilizes proprietary water-soluble emulsification technology developed in-house by the MediPharm's Research and Development team. This formulation allows patients and consumers to add CBN to their favourite food or beverage without overpowering taste and liquid separation. Using an in-house emulsification method mitigated the Company's need to purchase or license formulations like many other cannabis industry beverage brands.

About MediPharm Labs

Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs specializes in the development and manufacture of purified, pharmaceutical-quality cannabis concentrates, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and advanced derivative products utilizing a Good Manufacturing Practices certified facility with ISO standard-built clean rooms. MediPharm Labs has invested in an expert, research driven team, state-of-the-art technology, downstream purification methodologies and purpose-built facilities with five primary extraction lines for delivery of pure, trusted and precision-dosed cannabis products for its customers. Through its wholesale and white label platforms, MediPharm Labs formulates, develops (including through sensory testing), processes, packages and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products to domestic and international markets.

In 2021, MediPharm Labs received a Pharmaceutical Drug Establishment License from Health Canada, becoming the only company in North America to hold a domestic Good Manufacturing License for the extraction of natural cannabinoids.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, statements regarding: leading the industry in CBN products; distributing the products to the Company's other seven provincial distributors in the coming months; bringing differentiated wellness-focused products to market; growing shelf presence as the year progresses; introduce new products into international markets; leveraging the Company's unique GMP Drug Establishment and Natural Health Product manufacturing licenses, and existing global distribution partnerships; and leading the industry in CBG-dominant options for patients and consumers. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the inability of MediPharm Labs to obtain adequate financing; the delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; and other factors discussed in MediPharm Labs' filings, available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, MediPharm Labs assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

