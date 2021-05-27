MediPines AGM100 Wins Medical Design Excellence Award, MDEA 2021

The MediPines AGM100 stood out as the only respiratory medical device recognized in the "testing and diagnostic" product category. This latest honor provides further validation of the revolutionary approach towards non-invasive gas exchange measurements. "The MDEA program is unique in that jurors take every element of the design and engineering process into consideration while also considering benefits to overall healthcare, thus celebrating the companies that are directly facilitating the transformation of patient care delivery…We are proud to applaud the standout companies that exemplify the best in innovation and are driving continued modernization in the highly complex and rapidly evolving health system. Congratulations to each of the 2021 winners." said Daphne Allen, Editor-in-Chief, MD+DI .

"MediPines is honored by this distinguished MDEA award," stated Steve Lee, CEO of MediPines. "We are delighted that global industry experts are recognizing the need for this kind

of innovation in the respiratory field. The MediPines AGM100's intuitive and user- friendly design is already having a tremendous impact on patient care, and we are excited that others recognize the excellence that has been achieved."

MediPines AGM100®

MediPines AGM100® is the world's first non-invasive gas exchange analyzer. This advanced respiratory monitoring system was designed to rapidly detect respiratory impairment caused by conditions such as COVID-19, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia, ARDS, pulmonary edema, and pulmonary embolism. The device is FDA cleared and approved for Health Canada COVID-19 Emergency Use. It provides a comprehensive panel of respiratory measurements including blood oxygen levels, Oxygen Deficit (A-a gradient), P/F ratio, and alveolar oxygen and carbon dioxide levels.

About MediPines

MediPines Corporation is a market leader in respiratory assessment and monitoring of pulmonary gas exchange. The company's founding mission is to advance respiratory medicine.

