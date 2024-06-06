Mediplex Property Group Acquires U.S. Radiology's Diagnostic Imaging Center in Turnersville, NJ

TURNERSVILLE, N.J., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediplex Property Group has acquired a 20,000 square foot diagnostic imaging center located at 901 Black Horse Pike in Turnersville, NJ. The site is strategically located just off the Atlantic City Expressway and NJ Route 42, 5 miles from NJ Route 55.

Mediplex Turnersville

This single-tenant facility has been home to South Jersey Radiology Associates (SJRA) for more than two decades. SJRA is a member practice of U.S. Radiology, a nationwide independent radiology group comprised of more than 400 physicians who facilitate upwards of 8 million radiological scans each year across 80 hospitals and 250 outpatient centers in 14 states.

Servicing one of the highest diagnostic outpatient volumes in New Jersey, it is the only imaging center in the region honored with the prestigious "Diagnostic Imaging Center of Excellence" by the American College of Radiology. The high modality radiological services include MRI scans, CT scans, PET/CT scans, 3D Mammograms, X-Rays, ultrasounds, DEXA scans and breast biopsies.

This sale-leaseback transaction is the latest addition to Mediplex Property Group's expanding portfolio of healthcare-focused real estate, and its first diagnostic imaging center project.

ABOUT MEDIPLEX PROPERTY GROUP

Mediplex is a relationship-based, assignment-driven real estate developer and investor serving physician practices, regional health systems and national outpatient care providers. Since 2008, the firm has successfully delivered a wide range of turnkey and build-to-suit projects through ground-up construction or adaptive re-use. Acting as its clients' partner or preferred developer, Mediplex delivers real estate solutions that enhance the patient experience and benefit the provider through programmatic development, tenant co-investment and enhanced portfolio monetization.

For additional information about Mediplex's assignment-driven partnerships with healthcare providers, please call 267-513-1979 or visit the company's website at www.mediplexpropertygroup.com.

