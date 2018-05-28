NEW YORK, May 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MediPoint: Bone Grafts & Substitutes - Global Analysis and Market Forecasts



The global bone grafts and substitutes market was estimated at $2.6B in 2016 across the 39 markets covered in this report. By the end of the forecast period in 2023, GlobalData estimates the market will grow to approximately $3.3B at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.7%.



Conditions for spontaneous bone healing after trauma or orthopedic surgery are not always ideal.Even with the efficacy of modern internal fixation and spinal fusion techniques, factors such as poor vascularity, malnutrition, and substantial bone or soft tissue loss can impede effective bone growth.



As a result, the market for bone grafts and substitutes has emerged and exploded.Growing orthopedic and spinal procedure volumes, as well as increasing adoption of synthetic bone substitutes, are primarily driving the expansion of the bone grafts and substitutes market in the forecast period.



However, high product cost is a demanding obstacle to be overcome.



Key drivers of the bone grafts and substitutes market in the forecast period are -

- Growing procedure volume of spinal fusion, trauma fixation, and joint reconstruction due to growing aging and obese populations

- Companies' continued efforts on product innovation and line extension to create a comprehensive orthobiologics platform

- Ongoing research for materials that promote the healing triad: osteoinductivity, osteoconductivity, and osteogenesis



The market for bone grafts and substitutes is highly populated, with players ranging from small orthobiologics startups to medical device multinationals.Three major players-Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, and Stryker-dominate the global space due to the companies' far-reaching distribution networks and established presence in complementary markets, including spinal fusion and trauma fixation.



Additionally, as hospital purchasing organizations and healthcare providers seek cost-saving measures, the largest players in the bone grafts and substitutes market offer a full portfolio of products to meet all bone graft needs in bundled deals.



This report "MediPoint: Bone Grafts & Substitutes - Global Analysis and Market Forecasts", focuses on the market outlook for bone grafts and substitutes in North America (Canada, Mexico, and US), Europe (Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, and UK), Asia-Pacific (APAC: Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Taiwan), South America (Argentina, Brazil, and Chile), and the Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and United Arab Emirates [UAE]). This report analyzes and discusses the major drivers and barriers of bone graft and substitute adoption, and provides an in-depth understanding of the future outlook for this market by geography, with an overall emphasis on the current and future trends in the 39 countries.



Companies mentioned in this report: DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet



