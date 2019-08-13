MediRevv and Providence St. Joseph Health Expand Partnership with Second End-to-End Revenue Cycle Model

CORALVILLE, Iowa, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MediRevv, a leading national revenue cycle management company, and Providence St. Joseph Health, a national not-for-profit Catholic health system, are pleased to announce a new end-to-end revenue cycle model for billing and coding at Facey Medical Group.

Effective immediately, 95 employees who currently provide revenue cycle functions at Facey will transition to MediRevv, a best practice scaled by the organizations' existing partnership with St. Joseph Heritage Healthcare (Heritage), a division of Providence St. Joseph Health, based in Orange County.

Nearly two years ago, MediRevv transitioned 220 employees from the Heritage business office, assuming responsibility for all medical billing and coding functions.

"Welcoming Facey to MediRevv is another milestone in our innovative and successful relationship with Providence St. Joseph Health," says Chris Klitgaard, CEO of MediRevv. "It began with Heritage in 2017 and is based on a model that allows both our organizations to remain nimble in the market and deliver outcomes that are best for physicians and patients."

Providence St. Joseph Health in Southern California is aligning its medical foundations across the region, creating a more unified physician voice to more effectively serve employees, physicians and patients in Los Angeles, Orange County and the High Desert. Providence St. Joseph Health previously identified the innovative and proven partnership with MediRevv as a successful revenue cycle management model.

"We are pleased to grow the partnership with MediRevv," said Jim Corwin, Chief Financial Officer, Los Angeles Physician Enterprise at Providence Health. "We've seen unprecedented results in partnering with MediRevv to date and are confident in its ability to drive enhanced financial performance and employee engagement."

About Providence St. Joseph Health

Providence St. Joseph Health is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 51 hospitals, 829 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing and many other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ more than 119,000 caregivers serving communities across seven states. For more information visit: www.psjhealth.org

About MediRevv

MediRevv is a healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) and coding company that helps healthcare organizations across the United States improve cash flow and grow revenue. Offering end-to-end revenue cycle management, patient pay early out, insurance A/R follow-up, and medical coding services, we create a constant balance among our partners, people and performance. We are patient-centric, bold with technology, and inventive and fun with corporate culture. For more information, please visit: www.medirevv.com

