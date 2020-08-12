MediRevv Named Fastest Growing Company by Inc. 5000 for Ninth Consecutive Year

CORALVILLE, Iowa, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MediRevv, a leading Iowa-based revenue cycle management company, announced it has assumed the rank of No. 1935 in Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list—the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This is MediRevv's ninth consecutive appearance, placing the organization in a rarefied group of companies making the list nine times.

"It's an honor to be recognized and ranked alongside so many remarkable organizations across the country," says MediRevv CEO Chris Klitgaard. "Over the past several years, we've seen exceptional growth—a true reflection of our incredibly strong client partnerships and our engaged and hardworking team of MediRevvers."

The Inc. 5000 list ranks companies by overall revenue growth from 2016 to 2019. Companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, independent, and generating Inc.'s minimum revenue requirement to qualify. This year's list, as a whole, shows staggering growth compared with prior years. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved spectacular three-year average growth of over 500%, with a median rate of 165% (MediRevv's official growth rate landed above this median at 218.06%). The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

MediRevv was also recently named to Inc.'s inaugural list of most successful companies in the Midwest.

The Most Successful Companies in the Midwest—an Inc. list reserved for the most successful companies across 12 states—ranked MediRevv No. 151, with a 135% growth rate. The 250 privately held Midwest companies honored in the regional ranking averaged a growth rate of 360% from 2016 to 2018, and in 2018 alone, employed more than 27,000 people, while adding $13 billion to the Midwest's economy.

MediRevv is where revenue cycle and people thrive. Since 2007, we've worked exclusively in healthcare—helping hospitals, large physician groups, academic medical centers, and health systems grow more cash and keep more patients. With nearly 900 employees, 52 growth and workplace awards throughout the past decade, and our current No. 1 "Best in KLAS" ranking, we're invested in financial and operational outcomes, and we're passionate about each client's bottom line and patient financial experience. For more information, visit medirevv.com or follow @medirevv on Twitter and LinkedIn.

