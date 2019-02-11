MediRevv Ranked Second in 2019 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report for Extended Business Office

CORALVILLE, Iowa, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MediRevv, a healthcare revenue cycle management company, has been ranked second in the "Extended Business Office" category of the 2019 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report, February 2019. MediRevv debuted on the KLAS list in 2013 ranking third. In 2014 MediRevv moved into the second position – a spot they've held for five consecutive years.

More than an award, KLAS is a designation based on honest and impartial ratings of healthcare vendors by their clients, which helps providers make informed decisions. New in 2019, KLAS assigned letter grades in addition to an overall score for each service provider, and MediRevv received top marks in the following categories: loyalty, operations, product, relationship and value.

"MediRevv is committed to client satisfaction and success – we are honored to be a six-time recipient," said Chris Klitgaard, CEO of MediRevv. "We promise to deliver the best revenue cycle results to our partners and each win provides useful data to fuel our approach of continuous improvement."

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights they provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com

About MediRevv

MediRevv is a healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) and coding company that helps healthcare organizations across the United States improve cash flow and grow revenue. Offering end-to-end revenue cycle management, patient pay early out, insurance A/R follow-up, and medical coding services, we create a constant balance among our partners, people and performance. We are patient-centric, bold with technology, and inventive and fun with corporate culture. For more information, please visit: www.medirevv.com

