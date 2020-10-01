MediRevv Welcomes Deborah Vancleave as Senior VP of Revenue Cycle Services

"Deborah's hire is an especially important one for MediRevv," says President Brad Baldwin. "Her visionary approach to revenue cycle and broad experience in both physician and hospital revenue cycle will be extremely valuable, as we continue to aggressively expand our end-to-end business."

With more than 30 years in the healthcare industry, Deborah has a vast understanding of the ever-changing landscape. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Revenue Cycle for St. Joseph, Mo.-based Mosaic Life Care. There, Deborah was responsible for the transformation and operational oversight of the Enterprise Revenue Cycle Division. She led Mosaic in making strenuous internal changes to create a healthier patient financial experience, including implementation of software for back-end and quality assurance, along with the launch of a patient-facing price-estimation tool supporting price transparency long before federal agencies took a stance on this necessity.

Prior to her tenure with Mosaic, she worked as a senior leader in revenue cycle transition management and client performance at Texas-based Conifer Health Solutions. In this role, Deborah had control and oversight of account receivable for multiple regions and markets, including reporting, development of work plans, and compliance with regulatory guidelines.

About MediRevv

MediRevv is where revenue cycle and people thrive. Since 2007 we've worked exclusively in healthcare—helping hospitals, large physician groups, academic medical centers, and health systems grow more cash and keep more patients. Our revenue cycle solutions are inspired by our values-driven culture, powered by highly engaged employees, and accomplished through peace-of-mind partnerships. With nearly 900 employees, 54 growth and workplace awards throughout the past decade, and our current No. 1 "Best in KLAS" ranking, we're invested in financial and operational outcomes, and we're passionate about each client's bottom line and patient financial experience. For more information, visit www.medirevv.com or follow @medirevv on Twitter and LinkedIn.

