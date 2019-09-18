Medisafe Announces New Executive Appointments to Support Continued Growth and Market Expansion

BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medisafe, the leading medication management platform with over five million users worldwide, today announced the appointments of Sean Markey as Chief Business Officer and Jennifer Butler as Chief Marketing Officer to position the company for continued growth in 2019 and 2020. Markey will be focused on expanding Medisafe's partnerships with medication management across the healthcare ecosystem and Butler will help position Medisafe's digital therapeutics platform's capabilities in driving improvements through behaviorally informed and therapeutic designed customized programs.

"As medication management continues to become more challenging for patients, it is imperative to Medisafe that we are supporting patients by redefining what it means to manage medication through the entire patient journey, from the first prescription, through improving adherence and outcomes," said Omri Shor, founder & CEO, Medisafe. "Sean and Jen are accomplished leaders and will work across Medisafe to increase our Patient Journey Management value proposition and drive growth with our healthcare partners, while identifying ways we can continue to enhance our patient experience."

The appointments come on the heels of the company's recently announced strategic collaboration with the Lash Group, which solidified Medisafe's capabilities of holistically supporting patients in their management of complex medication regimens, digitally connected to nurses for real-time care intervention needs. Additionally, Medisafe was also named as a finalist by EyeForPharma in the Most Valuable Service or Digital Therapy category based off current work and results with its global pharma partners.

Markey brings more than 25 years of experience across the pharmaceutical industry. Before joining Medisafe, he led business development at healthcare software company Phreesia (recently IPOed), focusing on pharmaceutical, over the counter, diagnostics and medical device industries. Prior to that, Markey led sales for medical device and diagnostics for WebMD where he was responsible for all online marketing solutions. He spent the first half of his career working for large pharmaceuticals companies including Johnson & Johnson, Novartis and Pfizer.

Butler has more than 20 years of marketing and consulting experience, including specific expertise in scaling up successful brands, developing effective marketing programs, building high-performance teams and strategically positioning companies for growth. Prior to joining Medisafe, she led marketing at New Century Health as well as Eliza Corp, later acquired to be an HMS company. Butler was also in charge of commercial marketing at Tufts Health Plan.

About Medisafe

Medisafe is the personalized medication management platform addressing non-adherence across a care journey, a $300 billion problem in the US alone. Medisafe's cloud-based mobile platform personalizes content, resources and interventions — such as educational videos, coupons and motivational messages — based on each patient's regimen, condition and specific circumstance. Medisafe fosters collaboration among patients, their loved ones and healthcare professionals, and partners with the healthcare ecosystem, from pharma companies to payors and providers, to improve outcomes. Medisafe's five million registered patient and caregiver users have recorded over two billion successful medication doses on their iOS and Android smartphones and tablets and contributed 250,000 user reviews that average 4.7 out of 5 stars in the App Store and Google Play app stores. Medisafe is a HIPAA and GDPR compliant solution and ISO 27001:2013 certified. For more information please visit www.medisafe.com.

