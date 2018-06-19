Medisafe Announces Partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim to Support U.S. Pradaxa Patients

"At Boehringer Ingelheim, we are committed to advancing patient care, not only through our medicines, but also by providing services and solutions that can help patients on their treatment journey," said Christine Marsh, vice president, Market Access, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. "We look forward to working together with Medisafe to provide valuable resources to patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals and positively impact the lives of Pradaxa patients across the country."

"Medisafe is thrilled to work with Boehringer Ingelheim to support U.S. Pradaxa patients," said Medisafe CEO Omri Shor. "By using Medisafe's best-in-class medication management platform, patients taking Pradaxa will have access to additional resources and support."

Medisafe will offer access within the overall Medisafe app to a section with educational materials specific to Pradaxa including health literacy videos, relevant health tips and a Pradaxa Savings Card to certain individuals who are taking Pradaxa.

A few related medication adherence and overall healthcare app statistics to consider in coverage of this news:

Not taking medications - or not doing it properly - causes a death every four minutes in the U.S.

Estimated total non-adherence costs are well over $1 trillion ; $500 billion estimated annual impact on US and European health systems.

; estimated annual impact on US and European health systems. Almost half (46%) of the causes of medication non-adherence are forgetting to take meds, running out and worries about side effects - all issues that Medisafe can help solve.

Over 85% of all health apps have fewer than 5,000 installs. (Medisafe has 4 million.)

Few medication adherence-focused platforms are available beyond the major world languages. (Medisafe is available in 24 languages.)

About Medisafe

Medisafe is the personalized medication management platform that helps patients stay on top of all their medications. More than just a pill organizer and reminder, Medisafe makes it easy to adhere to the most complicated medication schedules, enables care collaboration between a patient, their loved ones and providers, and delivers educational content and services tailored to specific conditions and situations.

Medisafe has been ranked #1 of 272 medication adherence apps in an independent research study published in the leading open-access journal JMIR. Medisafe was rated #1 by U.S. pharmacists, and has proven clinical significance via a study conducted by Quintiles-IMS with results presented at ISPOR in May 2016. Medisafe has 4 million users in over 200 countries and territories worldwide and is translated into more than 20 languages. Over 160K people have reviewed and rated the app 4.5 out of 5 stars in the app stores.

