Medisafe Announces Strong Results from Digital Medication Management Programs

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medisafe , an evidence-based digital therapeutics company providing medication management solutions for patients across the healthcare continuum, and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a vibrant science and technology company whose healthcare business operates as EMD Serono in the US and Canada, today announced strong results from their customized digital medication management programs for patients with chronic conditions in Brazil, Russia and Mexico. The joint Medisafe and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany program results demonstrate that empowering patients with relevant and high-quality support tools helps to improve treatment outcomes and adherence.

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany recognized the importance of empowering patients with complex chronic conditions to drive behavior change and increase medication adherence. Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany partnered with Medisafe to design and pilot programs to support patients in three countries prescribed with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany drugs for Type 2 diabetes, thyroid disorders and cardiovascular disease.

"At Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany we are committed to supporting patients as they incorporate complex drug regimens into their daily lives," said Lev Goldin, Associate Director for Global Strategy and Portfolio Expansion, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. "Innovative digital technologies can help reduce condition-related management challenges, thus improving treatment outcomes and reducing the burden of the disease."

The program provided patients with daily support and connectivity customized to their specific medication dosing and condition. Medication reminders, which could be shared, and prior consent of the user, with caregivers and healthcare providers, provided transparency into complex dosing schedules. The pilot programs also included condition-specific and/or lifestyle content targeted to patients at appropriate phases of their medication management journey.

After five months, the digital programs demonstrated strong medication adherence rates across all three countries and therapeutic areas with an average adherence rate of 83 percent. In addition to strong adherence, there was also high patient satisfaction. Seventy three (73) percent of patients reported being very or extremely satisfied with the program, while 70 percent were satisfied to extremely satisfied with the content of the programs.

"Personalizing medication management is the key to driving success," said Omri Shor, CEO and co-founder, Medisafe. "This involves incorporating medication management into a patient's daily life, breaking down complexities of drug regimens, providing appropriate and timely education and connecting patients with HCPs and family or friends for support. The results from these therapeutic programs demonstrate that patient empowerment will markedly increase adherence and treatment."

To read more about these programs, go to www.Medisafe.com/Resources to download the patient empowerment case study.

About Medisafe

Medisafe is an evidenced-based digital therapeutics company providing medication management solutions for patients across the healthcare continuum, a $300 billion problem in the US alone. Medisafe's cloud-based mobile platform personalizes content, resources and interventions — such as educational videos, coupons and motivational messages — based on each patient's regimen, condition and specific circumstance. Medisafe fosters collaboration among patients, their loved ones and healthcare professionals, and partners with the healthcare ecosystem, from pharma companies to payors and providers, to improve outcomes. Medisafe's five million registered patient and caregiver users have recorded over two billion successful medication doses on their iOS and Android smartphones and tablets and contributed 250,000 user reviews that average 4.7 out of 5 stars in the App Store and Google Play app stores. Medisafe is a HIPAA and GDPR compliant solution and ISO 27001:2013 certified. For more information please visit www.medisafe.com .

CONTACT:

Jennifer Butler, Chief Marketing Officer

jen@medisafe.com

617.650.1390

Danielle Kirsch, PAN Communications

dkirsch@pancomm.com

617.502.4372

SOURCE Medisafe

Related Links

http://www.medisafe.com

