Medisafe Brings Precision and Speed to Patient Journeys with new Medisafe Maestro technology

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medisafe, a leading digital therapeutics companion platform, today announced the immediate deployment of its new Medisafe Maestro platform. This advanced technology seamlessly orchestrates medication adherence journeys with precision and speed, creating personalized patient support resources delivered through a digital drug companion. Medisafe supports the pharmaceutical ecosystem with digital patient support resources through its personalized digital drug companion and integrated Care Connector which activates real-time patient engagement.

Supporting patients across their unique treatment needs requires a coordinated approach with tailored interventions and specific resources to meet patients in their moments. Medisafe Maestro fosters collaboration with partners to build adaptive patient journeys that address individual challenges, providing personalized support to navigate through any roadblocks to continue treatment. With every patient behavior, Medisafe Maestro continuously optimizes the journey, incorporating elements such as patient education, clinician guidance, guided treatment videos, financial support awareness and includes family, friends and caregivers into treatment.

Medisafe Maestro increases the speed to market with its advanced functionality, such as:

Central Command Center to manage the creation and collaboration of digital drug companions that digitize patient support programs;

to manage the creation and collaboration of digital drug companions that digitize patient support programs; Interactive Flow Mapping to design the inventory of supportive content; including rules and intervention deployment, and an archive of creative images and brand style;

to design the inventory of supportive content; including rules and intervention deployment, and an archive of creative images and brand style; Intuitive step-by-step build that processes and delivers concurrent, sequential and exception-based patient support tools;

that processes and delivers concurrent, sequential and exception-based patient support tools; Compliance Oversight that aligns business goals with ISI display configuration and Medical Legal Regularity (MLR) review; and

that aligns business goals with ISI display configuration and Medical Legal Regularity (MLR) review; and Real-time Visibility that provides insights into patient journeys.

"The introduction of Medisafe Maestro aims to revolutionize digital health platforms by enhancing the speed and agility in developing and deploying branded patient resources, bolstering treatment adherence, and improving patient outcomes," said Omri Shor, Chief Executive Officer, Medisafe. "Optimizing patient journeys requires hundreds or thousands of modifications that can impact a patient, creating challenges or roadblocks to successful treatment. Until now, this often meant starting from scratch with every patient flow process for drug partners. But Medisafe Maestro has done all of the heavy lifting, advancing innovation with enhanced patient support engagement."

While Medisafe Maestro officially launches today, the company has already implemented the system for several partners who praised the increased functionality and faster build time, including its agile environment and ease of use. To learn more about Medisafe Maestro, please visit www.medisafe.com.

About Medisafe

Medisafe is the leading evidence-based digital therapeutics company providing medication management solutions across the healthcare continuum, a $300 billion problem in the US alone. Medisafe supports patient journey's with AI driven technology that dynamically engages patients during the course of their treatment based on each patient's regimen, condition and specific circumstance. Medisafe fosters collaboration among patients, their loved ones and healthcare professionals, and partners with the healthcare ecosystem, from pharma companies to payers and providers, to improve outcomes. Over six million registered patient and caregiver users have recorded on Medisafe's platform over two billion successful medication doses on their iOS and Android smartphones and tablets and contributed 350,000 user reviews that average 4.7 out of 5 stars in the App Store and Google Play stores. Medisafe is a HIPAA and GDPR compliant solution and ISO 27001:2013 certified. For more information please visit www.medisafe.com .

