Medisafe Demonstrates Double-Digit Impact on Medication Adherence in Hypertension Patients

In order to determine the increase in prescription claims, the study matched Medisafe users to their refill data using a HIPAA-compliant, non-identification process. The investigators calculated a medication possession ratio ("MPR") for each of the over 4,000 patients taking an antihypertensive medication pre-app (before the patient started using Medisafe) and on-app (once the patient started using Medisafe) and grouped them into corresponding MPR deciles (0 - 0.1 being the least adherent, 0.9 - 1.0 being the most adherent). MPR is a standard metric used by the healthcare industry to track medication adherence, in which an MPR of 1.0 corresponds to a 100% refill rate.

Key findings:

Of patients not in the top MPR decile pre-app, 82% (1,371 of 1,667) increased by at least one decile on-app.

Of patients with a pre-app MPR < 0.8, 78% (920 of 1,179) increased by at least 2 deciles.

Of patients with a pre-app MPR < 0.5, 74% of patients (320 of 431) increased by at least 5 deciles.

The proportion of patients with MPR ≥ 0.80 increased from 70.80% pre-app to 86.25% on-app, a 21.8% relative increase.

Summary Table

Adherence (MPR) Pre-app On-app p-value % Change Mean 0.84 0.92 <.0001 9.52% Standard Deviation 0.23 0.13













Adherent [MPR ≥ 0.80] 2858 (71%) 3482 (86%) <.0001 21.13% N= 4,037









"These study results prove that Medisafe and its personalized approach to delivering the most effective reminder, resource or intervention at the right time, can turn even the most chronically non-adherent patient into an adherent one," says Jon Michaeli, EVP of Strategic Partnerships at Medisafe. "We are excited about the topline results of 10% increase in prescription refills, especially because they include a cohort of engaged patients that started using the app already quite successful on their medication regimens. But the most compelling story here is the magnitude of the behavior change amongst patients who were very non-adherent beforehand and posed the greatest risk to themselves and the health system."

The hypertension results follow data released from the same landmark study in early March on the accuracy of Medisafe's patient reported adherence data. In the coming months, Medisafe will continue to release results, including data regarding the platform's impact on adherence and persistence across other therapeutic areas.

The Medisafe team will be available at HLTH (Booth 45) to discuss study results. To schedule a meeting, please click here.

About Medisafe

Medisafe is the personalized medication management platform addressing all major causes of non-adherence, a $300 billion problem in the US alone. Medisafe's cloud-based mobile platform personalizes content, resources and interventions — such as educational videos, coupons and motivational messages — based on each user's regimen, condition and specific circumstance. Medisafe fosters collaboration among patients, their loved ones and healthcare professionals through caregiver tools and reports, and helps the healthcare professionals improve health outcomes and sustain quality care initiatives. Medisafe's four million registered patient and caregiver users who have recorded over one billion successful medication doses on their iOS and Android smartphones and tablets and contributed 180,000 user reviews that average 4.5 out of 5 stars in the App Store and Google Play app stores.

Contact: Simona Gilman, 617-549-4260, simona@medisafe.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medisafe-demonstrates-double-digit-impact-on-medication-adherence-in-hypertension-patients-300643448.html

SOURCE Medisafe