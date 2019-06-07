Medisanté Enters U.S. Market and Chairs the Direct-to-Cloud IoT Activity Work Group in the Personal Connected Health Alliance

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medisanté, the world's leading provider of medical IoT, enters the U.S. market. Peter Heiniger, CEO & Chairman of the Swiss start-up stated, "Medisanté USA, Inc. opened its new headquarters in Bridgewater, New Jersey, and we are happy to name Tony Sulsona, an established commercialization executive from the U.S. medical device industry, as Managing Director of our U.S. business."

Medisanté USA, Inc. Headquarters

"Medisanté allows clinical software vendors and healthcare providers to radically simplify the integration of Patient Generated Health Data (PGHD) and cost-effectively scale Remote Patient Monitoring," stated Tony Sulsona, adding, "I'm excited to join Medisanté and lead our expansion into the U.S. market."

The U.S. recently introduced health insurance reimbursement for Remote Patient Monitoring to significantly reduce healthcare costs related to chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular conditions and obesity. Medisanté's open, scalable and secure medical IoT infrastructure is setting new standards.

Medisanté chairs the Direct-to-Cloud IoT Activity Work Group in the Personal Connected Health Alliance, a HIMSS Innovation Company committed to improving health behaviors and chronic disease management via connected health technologies.

Medisanté has also joined the American Diabetes Association as a member and will be attending the American Diabetes Association 79th Scientific Sessions event in San Francisco, California, June 7-11, 2019.

Medisanté is working to close its Series A capital raise in the coming months.

About the Medisanté Group

Medisanté is the world's leading provider of medical IoT. Globally headquartered in Lucerne, Switzerland, Medisanté connects cellular medical devices to any clinical system via a global IoT hub. By combining the best of global IoT and cloud technologies with the best of healthcare compliance and privacy, it enables leading clinical software vendors and healthcare providers to scale Remote Patient Monitoring. Medisanté firmly believes that Patient-Generated Health Data enables a new connected care model, alongside in-person care.

For further information:

www.medisante-group.com

For direct inquiries contact:

Tony Sulsona, Managing Director, Medisanté USA, Inc.

Mobile: (908) 203-4660

216032@email4pr.com

Gilles Lunzenfichter, Chief Commercial Officer, Medisanté AG

Mobile: +41 (79) 301 56 63

216032@email4pr.com

SOURCE Medisante USA, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.medisante-group.com

