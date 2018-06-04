MediSapiens Announces Launch of the World's First Scalable, HighPerformance, Cost-Efficient Real-Time Genomics Querying Solution

"Initiatives such as FinnGen, UK Biobank, 100.000 Genomes England and the Million Veterans Program are producing genomic data on a population-scale", commented Dr. Sami Kilpinen, CEO of MediSapiens. "Current solutions on the market cannot provide instantaneous results in queries made across data sets of this magnitude with high cost-efficiency. We are extremely happy to bring to the market a solution that will enable researchers and healthcare professionals around the world to work with population-scale genomic resources in real-time without the need to invest heavily on IT infrastructure."

With a long-standing background in genomics and with substantial experience in the use of genomic resources both within industry and healthcare, MediSapiens has overcome substantial bottlenecks and challenges in coping with the amount and complexity of genomic data produced increasingly throughout the world. One of the primary bottlenecks has been enabling researchers and genomic medicine professionals to make questions over data sets of population scale and get answers to the questions in a manner of seconds or sub-seconds instead of hours, days or weeks.

"Making real-time queries across data sets in the magnitude of tens of thousands of genomes has been possible already with a bearable cost level", says Henrik Edgren, Chief Scientific Officer of MediSapiens. "However, moving to millions of genomes has so far meant an unbearably high operating cost. We believe that combining these data with rich clinical and phenotypic data and being able to work on the data in real-time will benefit the global life science and healthcare community with the ability to work with population-scale genomics and make discoveries that are possible only with currently available and future data."

About MediSapiens

MediSapiens Ltd. is a company focusing on providing the world's most scalable, adaptable and user-friendly software solutions across the entire biomedical value chain. Ranging from data curation, secure and scalable data management, high-performance analytics and interpretation of genomic and other biomedical data in the healthcare setting, MediSapiens is the only company in the world to offer a modular growth platform for biomedical data to its customers. Established in 2009 and based in Helsinki, Finland and Cambridge, Massachusetts, MediSapiens creates intuitive software solutions to enable the efficient use of biomedical data for better health. The company's goal is to drive medicine forward by developing tools that provide scientists and healthcare professionals with a way to quickly analyze and visualize vast amounts of data and turn it into knowledge that fuels innovation. For further information, please visit medisapiens.com.

