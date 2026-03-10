Medisolv Expands AI Capabilities for Value-Based Care with Acquisition of Lilac Software

Collaboration brings together clinical and claims-based quality intelligence with agentic AI to help healthcare organizations close care gaps and succeed in value-based care

COLUMBIA, Md., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medisolv, Inc., a national leader in healthcare quality data management, today announced the acquisition of Lilac Software, Inc., an innovator in AI-driven predictive analytics and Medicare Advantage Stars performance. This acquisition represents a strategic expansion of Medisolv's capabilities into predictive, AI-powered quality intelligence designed to help healthcare organizations navigate increasingly complex value-based care models.

For more than 25 years, Medisolv has helped hospitals, health systems, and accountable care organizations manage clinical quality measurement and regulatory reporting. Today, Medisolv supports more than 1,800 hospitals and some of the largest ACOs nationwide. This represents nearly one-quarter of U.S. hospitals and over 150 million patient records to power quality measurement and reporting. With the addition of Lilac, Medisolv expands its capabilities to include claims-based quality measurement, HEDIS performance analytics, and predictive insights that help organizations identify risk earlier and improve performance under value-based reimbursement models.

The acquisition also expands Medisolv's ability to support the next generation of value-based care requirements across both provider and payer organizations. Medisolv will incorporate Lilac's AI-enabled patient outreach technology into its existing solutions to support emerging patient engagement requirements, including use cases such as patient-reported outcome performance measures (PRO-PMs) and information transfer workflows, enabling healthcare organizations to collect critical quality data and engage patients at scale.

Beyond these CMS programs, the technology will help healthcare organizations identify and address gaps in care through scalable patient outreach and predictive analytics. Connecting provider clinical data with payer claims-based insights will give healthcare organizations a more complete view of quality performance while reducing the administrative burden of quality reporting.

"This acquisition marks an important milestone in Medisolv's evolution," said David Lucey, Jr., CEO of Medisolv. "For decades, our mission has been to help healthcare organizations understand and improve their quality performance. With Lilac, we expand that mission from measurement to prediction to impact. By combining clinical quality data, claims analytics, and agentic AI, we are building a platform that not only reports on performance but actively helps providers and payers close gaps in care, reduce administrative burden, and succeed in value-based payment models."

"We founded Lilac to help healthcare organizations turn data into action through AI," said Neetu Rajpal, CEO and Co-Founder of Lilac. "As payers and providers push toward value-based care, we're excited to bring our predictive analytics and AI capabilities together with Medisolv's trusted leadership in clinical quality management. By combining our claims-based insights with Medisolv's deep clinical expertise, we can accelerate the development of a new generation of agentic AI-driven solutions that help healthcare organizations not only measure performance but actively improve it."

About Lilac Software, Inc.

Lilac Software is a leading provider of AI-powered data analytics for healthcare organizations. Our flagship Stars Management Platform delivers unprecedented visibility into every dimension of a health plan's Medicare Advantage Stars program. Our AI agents drive friendly and effective gap closure.

About Medisolv, Inc.

Medisolv is a national leader in healthcare quality data management, helping hospitals, health systems, providers, and ACOs deliver safer, higher-quality care. For more than 25 years, Medisolv has supported the full quality journey across inpatient, outpatient, and ACO programs through its all-in-one quality improvement solution, ENCOR, which supports more than 500 national quality and safety measures required by CMS, The Joint Commission, state agencies, and private payers. Medisolv's solutions span data abstraction, digital measures, registry reporting, performance analytics, and trusted advisory services. Trusted by more than 1,800 healthcare organizations and 100,000+ providers nationwide, Medisolv is recognized with Best in KLAS, Black Book, and HIMSS Policy Changemaker awards for excellence in client satisfaction and leadership in digital quality measurement. For more information about Medisolv, please visit www.medisolv.com.

SOURCE Medisolv