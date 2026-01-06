Medispend and RLDatix Life Sciences Complete Merger, Uniting Under the Medispend Brand to Create The Leading Life Sciences Compliance Software-as-a-Service Provider

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medispend and RLDatix Life Sciences today announced the successful completion of their merger, creating a unified organization that will operate under the Medispend name. The combined company offers a comprehensive suite of enterprise software and services for global regulatory and commercial compliance, medical affairs, field enablement and revenue management solutions designed to empower life sciences companies to grow their business compliantly.

While the company will continue under the Medispend name, the merger marks a significant evolution of the brand. Medispend is introducing a refreshed visual identity, including a new logo, color palette, and emblem, to reflect its expanded capabilities, forward-looking vision, and commitment to innovation.

The unified Medispend is positioned to become a single, trusted vendor providing the most comprehensive suite of life sciences compliance, stakeholder engagement, medical affairs, field enablement, and revenue management solutions in the industry. By combining the strengths of both organizations, Medispend now offers an expanded product portfolio supported by advanced technology, enhanced analytics, and scalable managed services designed to meet the evolving needs of global life sciences organizations.

"This merger represents a pivotal moment for our customers and the industry," said Leigh Powell, executive chairman of Medispend. "By bringing together RLDatix Life Sciences and Medispend under one brand, we are accelerating our ability to deliver innovative, purpose-built solutions that help customers reduce risk, streamline operations, and confidently grow their business in an increasingly complex regulatory environment."

Christopher Gingras, president of Medispend, said, "The new Medispend brand reflects a clear future vision, which includes our continued investment in innovative technology, expanded managed services, and a relentless focus on customer success."

Existing customers will continue to receive uninterrupted service and support, while benefiting from the expanded capabilities and resources of the combined organization.

About Medispend:

Medispend is a global leading provider of SaaS solutions that deliver secure, scalable and intuitive cloud-based software enabling life sciences organizations to grow their business compliantly. More than 400 pharmaceutical, biotech and medical technology companies from around the world rely on Medispend to reduce compliance risk, improve customer engagements, optimize operations and make data driven decisions. Our mission is to help customers scale confidently and compliantly in an increasingly complex healthcare environment. For more information, visit www.medispend.com.

Media Contact:

Seth Houston

Chief Commercial Officer

[email protected]

(215) 779-2415

SOURCE Medispend