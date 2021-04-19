MediSpend Announces Expansion of the Legislative Watch to Include HCP Engagement Regulations

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MediSpend, a global technology company providing best-in-class compliance solutions for the life sciences industry, announces the expansion of the Legislative Watch to include healthcare professional (HCP) engagement regulations.

The Legislative Watch is a free repository of global reporting requirements, compiled by MediSpend legal experts, that is available on the MediSpend website. It provides information related to global transparency reporting laws and regulations for pharmaceutical and medical device companies concerning transfers of value to healthcare professionals and healthcare organizations. The expanded Legislative Watch includes summaries of relevant codes and regulations governing HCP engagements as well as links to the corresponding materials.

"The MediSpend Legislative Watch was created to provide a central repository of relevant laws, regulations and codes of conduct governing the engagement of HCPs and the reporting of payment and transfers of value," said MediSpend's chief legal & privacy officer, Tim Robinson, Esq. "The Legislative Watch has now grown into an effective and efficient resource for our clients and prospects to help support their compliance program and minimize risk."

MediSpend's legal team has a wealth of industry experience and touchpoints around the world. Their legal experts have compiled summaries of reporting requirements from the United States, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia.

"In addition to refreshing our website weekly with updates on transparency reporting requirements and HCP engagement regulations, we also offer monthly blogs and regular webinars highlighting key changes in the laws and regulations," said MediSpend's senior legal consultant, Frederique Reijntjes.

Stay on top of evolving regulations with MediSpend's Legislative Watch and sign up to be the first to know about their Legislative Watch webinars and blogs: here.

MediSpend is a global technology company providing best-in-class solutions that enable life science companies to compliantly manage high-risk business functions through top-rated software and client services. MediSpend is the compliance system of record for some of the world's largest pharmaceutical, medical device, dental and emerging biotech companies around the world. The MediSpend Global Compliance Suite represents the industry's first global SaaS solution purpose-built to manage the end-to-end process of HCP engagement through transparency reporting, which includes software that facilitates external grant requests. MediSpend is headquartered in Portsmouth, N.H., with offices in Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania and the Netherlands. Visit MediSpend online at www.medispend.com.

