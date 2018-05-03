MediSpend to Attend Philadelphia Industry Events in May

"MediSpend places a great deal of value on the opportunity to engage with our customers at conferences. Our primary objective when we attend these events is to grow our knowledge and deepen insight into what is most valuable to our customers. These listening and learning moments keep us at the forefront of changes and enable us to anticipate what customers need now and into the future," said Theresa Greco, MediSpend's Chief Commercial Officer.

The HCP Annual Fair Market Value Congress on May 3-4 will focus on the intricacies of HCP engagements in relation to Fair Market Value calculations. The MediSpend booth will be located in the Cliveden Room. Later in the month, May 22-23, the U.S. Global Transparency Reporting Congress will bring together compliance professionals from across the country to share best practices and insights.

About MediSpend

MediSpend is a global leader in cloud-based compliance software for the life sciences industry. MediSpend is the compliance system of record for some of the world's largest life sciences companies. We help pharmaceutical, medical device, dental and emerging biotech companies comply with global healthcare laws while reducing risk and lowering costs. The MediSpend Compliance Cloud enables life science companies to manage and monitor physician engagement, aggregate and analyze enterprise data, and comply with global data privacy and transparency reporting regulations. Our employees are committed to customer success, innovation, and exceptional product development. Our customers are located in the US, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. MMIS is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, with offices in Minnesota, New York and Pennsylvania. www.medispend.com

