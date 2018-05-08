MediSpend to Host GDPR Webinar to Share Key Implementation Compliance Concepts in Advance of May 25 Deadline

"Our aim is to eliminate confusion surrounding GDPR, clearly define what personal data is and to help ensure awareness for all companies, including life sciences, that need to be ready," said chief knowledge officer, Tim Robinson, Esq. "The impact of GDPR is wide, even though a company may not be based in Europe, if it has any involvement with personal data of individuals in the E.U., then global compliance is mandatory."

Data protection regulation in the E.U. increased steadily as technology continues to pervade nearly all facets of life. GDPR is the most complex, comprehensive data regulation in the world to date. In the coming years, global compliance solutions delivering an increased standard of data privacy will become the expectation around the world.

"The intricacies of this new regulation are immense," said Neeraj Singhal, vice president, products. "The implementation of the necessary procedures to ensure global compliance is a massive undertaking that affects multiple stakeholders within an organization. Our goal is to provide as much information to life sciences companies and share potential solutions to provide support with the deadline fast approaching."

To join the webinar please go to https://bit.ly/2HXiyzH.

About MediSpend

MediSpend is a global leader in cloud-based compliance software for the life sciences industry. MediSpend is the compliance system of record for some of the world's largest life sciences companies. We help pharmaceutical, medical device, dental and emerging biotech companies comply with global healthcare laws while reducing risk and lowering costs. The MediSpend Compliance Cloud enables life science companies to manage and monitor physician engagement, aggregate and analyze enterprise data, and comply with global data privacy and transparency reporting regulations. Our employees are committed to customer success, innovation, and exceptional product development. Our customers are located in the US, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. MMIS is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, with offices in Minnesota, New York and Pennsylvania.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medispend-to-host-gdpr-webinar-to-share-key-implementation-compliance-concepts-in-advance-of-may-25-deadline-300644557.html

SOURCE MediSpend