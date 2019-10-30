MediSpend to Lead Panel of Experts from Novocure and Strongbridge at Pharmaceutical Compliance Forum's 20th Annual Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Compliance Congress

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diana Borges, MediSpend vice president of compliance solutions, Tim Robinson, MediSpend chief legal & privacy officer, Meredith Taylor, Novocure (NVCR) vice president of global compliance & privacy, and Brian Conner, Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) chief compliance officer, will discuss strategies and best practices to address challenges companies face surrounding reporting structures, limited resources and risk tolerance at PCF's 20th Annual Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Compliance Congress. The session, "Compliance Considerations for Small to Mid-Sized Organizations" will take place at 11:15 a.m. on November 7, 2019 in the Hillwood room at the Mandarin Oriental in Washington, DC.

"Compliance can often feel like a burden to smaller organizations with limited resources and staffing," said Borges. "Our panel will discuss how to empower the business to play a role in the management of their compliance programs by implementing tools to help them streamline their processes and controls."

"Compliance departments have evolved over the past several years," said Robinson. "They want to be seen as partners and understand that, in order to accomplish this, they must involve the business in the management of day-to-day compliance issues. A strong collaboration can be an effective preventive measure."

PCF's 20th Annual Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Compliance Congress will explore best practices in legal and regulatory compliance and discuss how to evolve compliance programs to address new challenges. The event will be held at the Mandarin Oriental in Washington, DC.

About MediSpend

MediSpend is the global leader in cloud-based compliance software for the life sciences industry. MediSpend is the compliance system of record for some of the world's largest life sciences companies. We help pharmaceutical, medical device, dental and emerging biotech companies comply with global healthcare laws while reducing risk and lowering costs. The MediSpend Compliance Cloud enables life science companies to manage and monitor physician engagement, aggregate and analyze enterprise data and comply with global data privacy and transparency reporting regulations. Our employees are committed to customer success, innovation and exceptional product development. Our customers are located in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. MediSpend is headquartered in Portsmouth, N.H., with offices in Minnesota, New York and Pennsylvania. Visit MediSpend online at www.medispend.com .

