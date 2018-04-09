MediSpend to Participate in 8th Annual Global Transparency Reporting Congress

Perspectives from business ethics compliance in R&D and global clinical trials including HCP interactions within the pharmaceutical industry as well as experience in global data privacy in medical device industry will be provided by the panelists. Daboul will guide panelists through a conversation about their companies' path to prepare for the upcoming regulatory change in managing data privacy. In addition, the group will discuss GDPR best practices and share ways their organizations will comply as enforcement begins May 25, 2018.

"This conference brings together compliance leaders from around the world," said Daboul. "Each year it's an opportunity to share best practices and learn from one another. This year will be particularly interesting given the fast-approaching GDPR deadline and recent data breaches that have compromised personal data."

The focus of this year's conference is GDPR and the impact on not only the European Union but across the globe. GDPR will have significant impact on how life science companies manage and utilize persona data collected as part of normal business operations. The conference will feature workshops, panel discussions and guest speakers that will engage the participants in interactive discussion on the evolving global transparency requirements in the new age of data privacy.

About MediSpend

MediSpend is a global leader in cloud-based compliance software for the life sciences industry. MediSpend is the compliance system of record for some of the world's largest life sciences companies. We help pharmaceutical, medical device, dental and emerging biotech companies comply with global healthcare laws while reducing risk and lowering costs. The MediSpend Compliance Cloud enables life science companies to manage and monitor physician engagement, aggregate and analyze enterprise data, and comply with global data privacy and transparency reporting regulations. Our employees are committed to customer success, innovation, and exceptional product development. Our customers are located in the US, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. MMIS is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, with offices in Minnesota and New York.

