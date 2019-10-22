PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MediSpend welcomes Seth Houston as chief commercial officer and member of the executive leadership team responsible for setting the strategic direction of the organization. A veteran of the SaaS based technology solutions industry, Houston is well poised to help the MediSpend team scale and implement the MediSpend Compliance Cloud solutions across the globe.

Prior to joining MediSpend, Houston successfully held a variety of leadership positions with IQVIA, Wolters Kluwer Health and OpenQ. Most recently he served as managing director of IQVIA's US technology solutions business unit and led multi-disciplinary teams that deliver SaaS based information technology and service offerings for life sciences organizations.

"We are pleased to welcome Seth to the MediSpend team," said Craig Hauben, chief executive officer. "His diverse background and successful track record leading organizations in high-growth markets are key qualities that add value to our experienced leadership team."

"This is an exciting time for MediSpend. The company has a solid reputation, an impressive client roster with strong retention and has been first to market with an innovative compliance solution that has disrupted the market," said Houston. "MediSpend's innovative technology and seasoned leadership team are poised for tremendous growth."

About MediSpend

MediSpend is a global leader in cloud-based compliance software for the life sciences industry. MediSpend is the compliance system of record for some of the world's largest life sciences companies. We help pharmaceutical, medical device, dental and emerging biotech companies comply with global healthcare laws while reducing risk and lowering costs. The MediSpend Compliance Cloud enables life sciences companies to manage and monitor physician engagement, aggregate and analyze enterprise data and comply with global data privacy and transparency reporting regulations. Our employees are committed to customer success, innovation and exceptional product development. Our customers are located in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. MediSpend is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, with offices in New York City and Philadelphia. Visit MediSpend online at www.medispend.com .

Media Contact:

Kathy Fallon

kfallon@medispend.com

215-952-3223

SOURCE MediSpend

Related Links

https://www.medispend.com/

