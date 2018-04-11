MediSpend Welcomes Steven C. Scott to Join Board of Directors

As a former U.S. Naval Commander and current President and CEO of PointRight, a healthcare analytics company, Scott is a disciplined thinker and leader whose diverse background brings valuable perspective to our company. "Having more than 30 years of building high-performance leadership teams, Steve has extensive experience managing service organizations with a strategic vision and clear sense of purpose," said Michaeline Daboul, President, CEO and Co-founder of MediSpend.

Prior to joining PointRight, Scott was the COO at ArroHealth, a privately held medical record retrieval company that experienced rapid growth similar to MediSpend. He has also served as the General Manager of the National Healthcare Consulting and Technology Integration Practice for Perficient, Inc., and prior to that he served as President, COO, and SVP for Resource Planning and Analytics at Matrix Medical Network. A patriot, Scott also served six years on active duty in the U.S. Navy, and 16 more in the Navy Reserve as a Naval Intelligence Officer, ultimately concluding his career with the rank of Commander.

"It is an honor to be joining the board of MediSpend," said Scott. "I look forward to working with Michaeline and the senior leadership team to help expand our solutions and accelerate the growth trajectory for MediSpend."

About MediSpend

MediSpend is a global leader in cloud-based compliance software for the life sciences industry. MediSpend is the compliance system of record for some of the world's largest life sciences companies. We help pharmaceutical, medical device, dental and emerging biotech companies comply with global healthcare laws while reducing risk and lowering costs. The MediSpend Compliance Cloud enables life science companies to manage and monitor physician engagement, aggregate and analyze enterprise data, and comply with global data privacy and transparency reporting regulations. Our employees are committed to customer success, innovation, and exceptional product development. Our customers are located in the US, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. MMIS is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, with offices in Minnesota, New York and Pennsylvania.

