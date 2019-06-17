MediSpend's CEO & Co-Founder to Present at 10th Annual ExL Aggregate Spend and Open Payments Conference

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michaeline Daboul, MediSpend chief executive officer and co-founder, will address the challenges of compliance in the digital age at the 10th Annual ExL Aggregate Spend and Open Payments Conference at 11:45 a.m. on June 18, 2019 in Philadelphia, PA. The session, "Advanced Technologies and Strategies for Compliance in the Digital World," will explore current compliance challenges, the challenges associated with the proliferation of data from multiple sources and demonstrate how predictive compliance data adds value to your business.

"Companies are failing because they're not keeping up with technological advances and the competitive strengths they enable," said Daboul. "The use of advanced technology to aggregate enterprise data will modernize end-to-end workflows and drive effectiveness of compliance data to add value to the business."

The 10th ExL Annual Aggregate Spend and Open Payments Conference brings together professionals from across the compliance landscape in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries to discuss ways to better prepare their organization's systems in a rapidly changing regulatory environment. The event will be held at the Inn at Penn, A Hilton Hotel in Philadelphia, PA.

About MediSpend

MediSpend is a global leader in cloud-based compliance software for the life sciences industry. MediSpend is the compliance system of record for some of the world's largest life sciences companies. We help pharmaceutical, medical device, dental, and emerging biotech companies comply with global healthcare laws while reducing risk and lowering costs. The MediSpend Compliance Cloud enables life sciences companies to manage and monitor physician engagement, aggregate and analyze enterprise data, and comply with global data privacy and transparency reporting regulations. Our employees are committed to customer success, innovation, and exceptional product development. Our customers are located in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. MediSpend is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, with offices in Minnesota, New York, and Pennsylvania. Visit MediSpend online at www.medispend.com.

