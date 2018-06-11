MediSpend's Chief Executive Officer to Participate in "Dealing with Data" Panel at Medicines for Europe Conference

The session, "Dealing with Data," will explore how organizations can access, process and utilize data effectively in this new age of data privacy. As a panelist, Daboul will share insight on how data collected on health care providers and health care organizations for compliance purposes may be used for monitoring organization behavior and driving value back to the business.

"With the evolution of industry cloud software, today's life science companies can access data generated throughout the global enterprise in secure data warehouse solutions," said Daboul. "Using the data to deliver actionable insights for better decision-making, while remaining compliant with data privacy regulations, is a key concern for all companies."

Recognizing the regulatory challenges in the European Union for compliance to new data privacy laws will be a hot topic of discussion. Additionally, Daboul will explain the effects of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) on pharmaceutical companies based outside of the European Union but that conduct business within the EU territory.

The conference brings together over 300 industry and government experts to discuss market trends and challenges facing the generic, biosimilar and value added medicines industry and to discuss ways to improve access to medicines for all patients. The event will be held at the Hilton Budapest Hotel, Hess András tér 1-3, 1014 in Budapest, Hungary.

