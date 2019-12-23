Medistar Corporation Announces Development of Medical Behavioral Hospital of Clear Lake

HOUSTON, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medistar Corporation ("Medistar") is pleased to announce the development of Medical Behavioral Hospital of Clear Lake, which will be operated by NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals ("NPH"). At full operation, the 92-bed hospital is projected to have up to 200 employees and approximately 18 providers in psychiatry, internal medicine and neurology.

"I am excited to announce we are expanding our Medical/Neuropsychiatric services to this new hospital in the growing Clear Lake Area of Houston, Texas. Focusing on patient needs and our hospital system's clinical strengths have been the driving factors for this expansion," said NPH's Founder and Chairman, Cameron Gilbert, Ph.D.

Located at 16850 Buccaneer Lane, the hospital is now in construction and scheduled to open in mid-2020. This will be NPH's sixth hospital and among only a select number of hospitals nationwide that focus on treating patients with psychiatric issues who also suffer with complex medical and/or neurological conditions.

Added Paul McCleary, Senior Vice President for Business Development at Medistar, "We are privileged to have such an important and timely opportunity to partner with Dr. Gilbert and his team at NPH to meet the needs of chronically underserved and vulnerable patients."

Dr. Gilbert also stated, "Stay tuned, more expansion hospitals will be announced soon as we take our mission of treating the most complex psychiatric patients with serious medical and neurological disorders throughout the U.S."

MEDISTAR CORPORATION is a real estate development company headquartered in Houston, Texas. As it has for over 45 years, Medistar specializes in the development, financing and acquisition of real estate across the United States. Complementing its longstanding focus of medical real estate development, Medistar actively develops multifamily, hospitality, entertainment, commercial, and mixed-use projects. In Houston, Medistar is developing the iconic 50-story Innovation Tower to complement its recently completed 35-story, 374-unit LATITUDE Med Center apartment tower and 22-story, 353-key InterContinental Houston – Medical Center hotel at the Texas Medical Center. Please visit www.MedistarCorp.com and www.InnovationTowerTMC.com, or call 713.266.8990 for more information.

NEUROPSYCHIATRIC HOSPITALS, LLC treats patients with psychiatric issues who also suffer with complex medical and/or neurological conditions. Founded in 2006 by Cameron Gilbert, Ph.D., NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals utilizes an integrated healthcare model at each of its hospitals. Interdisciplinary teams consisting of highly trained and qualified physicians, clinicians and nurses provide an unwavering dedication to the care of patients, ensuring that all complexities of the patient are addressed. Our interdisciplinary teams develop individualized treatment plans for our patients and oversee the care of each patient to promote the best, healthiest possible outcomes. For more information, visit www.NeuroPsychiatricHospitals.net

