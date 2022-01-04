MediSYS Announces Promotion of Mark Lewis to VP of Sales

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MEDISYS, an Alabama-headquartered provider of medical practice software and services, announced the promotion of Mark Lewis to Vice President of Sales. Mark will be responsible for guiding and developing sales efforts for the company.

"Mark is a key part of our success at MediSYS, and we are thrilled to promote him to this important position," said Gavin Ellis, a principal at MediSYS. Mark joined the company in 1996 as an Account Manager, was promoted to Senior Account Manager in 2001, and was promoted to Senior Healthcare Information Consultant in 2004. "We plan to grow our services division by 25% and the company software installation footprint around the Southeast, and we are confident that Mark will be an important asset to help the company reach its goal," said Nancy Ellis, the owner of MediSYS.

Mark graduated from Hampden–Sydney College in Virginia with a Bachelor's degree in Managerial Economics and worked at Regions Bank, Brookwood- Baptist Hospital, United Healthcare before joining MediSYS.

About MediSYS:

MediSYS, founded in 1986, produces, distributes, and supports medical practice software solutions and provides medical billing services. MediSYS supplies a significant number of the medical practices in the state of Alabama. The company's mission is to help providers enjoy a more satisfying practice and collect all the revenue due to them. MediSYS serves over 3000 users, mainly in the southeast, and employees over one hundred employees from two Alabama locations: Birmingham and Montgomery. MediSYS has been consistently top-rated for support by its customers. Its applications have attained certification from government entities and top Health Insurance carriers. For more about MediSYS, visit its website at https://medisysinc.com.

