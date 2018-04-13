Medisystems Announces US Release of MasterGuard® Plus

LAWRENCE, Mass., April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NxStage Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTM), a leading medical technology company focused on advancing renal care, today announced that its Medisystems products division has released MasterGuard Plus, its latest innovation in AVF needle safety. MasterGuard Plus leverages the proven safety features of Medisystems' MasterGuard needle guard and offers new features designed to enhance dialysis staff safety by helping to prevent needlestick injuries. More specifically, MasterGuard Plus offers new intuitive ergonomic and patented safety features including a redesigned needle lock designed to increase security after retraction.

MasterGuard®Plus

"Early customer feedback has been very positive, validating many of the benefits we expected," said Joseph E. Turk, president of NxStage Medical, Inc. "We are very excited to bring these enhanced features to dialysis staff and patients, while maintaining the ease of use that they have come to expect from Medisystems products."

Medisystems will be showcasing MasterGuard Plus during the American Nephrology Nurses Association Conference from April 15-17th in Las Vegas, using virtual reality to help customers experience the advantages of the device in 3D. For those attending, visit the NxStage booth #307 for more information.

For more information visit www.nxstage.com/mgp or contact your local area representative or distributor for a demonstration or clinic evaluation.

About Medisystems

Medisystems offers products that are designed to provide clinical, safety, and economic advantages. Medisystems is committed to understanding our customers' needs so our products can be efficiently implemented across care settings. Our bloodlines, needles, and accessories are helping to move the industry forward through safe, convenient, and cost-effective uses across hemodialysis, apheresis, and plasma collection centers.

About NxStage Medical

NxStage Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTM) is a leading medical technology company, headquartered in Lawrence, Massachusetts, USA, that develops, manufactures and markets innovative products for the treatment of ESRD and acute kidney failure. NxStage also has established a small number of dialysis clinics. For more information on NxStage and its products and services, please visit the Company's websites at www.nxstage.com and www.nxstagekidneycare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including those that are discussed in NxStage's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. NxStage is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media contact:

Kristen K. Sheppard, Esq.

ksheppard@nxstage.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medisystems-announces-us-release-of-masterguard-plus-300628818.html

SOURCE NxStage Medical, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.nxstage.com

