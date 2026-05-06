Medita Communication Joins Brandi AI's Global Agency Partnership Program to Help PR and Marketing Clients Strengthen AI Visibility, Trust and Recognition Across Generative AI Platforms

First Finnish agency partner will use Brandi AI to help PR and marketing clients measure, understand and improve how their brands appear in AI-generated answers on ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity

HELSINKI and MCLEAN, Va., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medita Communication, a content and digital marketing and PR agency specializing in the technology industry and expert sectors, and Brandi AI™ , the industry's most comprehensive, intelligence-driven platform for enterprise AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), today jointly announced that Medita has joined Brandi AI's Brandi Agency Partnership Program .

Medita is the first Finnish agency to join the program, expanding Brandi AI's agency partner network into Finland and strengthening support for brands operating in Finnish, Nordic and international markets. The Brandi Agency Partnership Program helps PR, communications, SEO and digital marketing agencies give clients a clearer view of how their brands are represented, cited and trusted in AI-generated answers across platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Perplexity.

As generative AI reshapes how audiences discover and evaluate brands, agencies have a new responsibility: to ensure their clients are visible and trusted where decisions and information searches now begin. Through its partnership with Brandi AI, Medita will help clients uncover how their brands are represented across AI platforms, identify opportunities to strengthen credibility and translate that insight into lasting market trust.

"The partnership program is a great opportunity for us to explore and leverage new technology for the benefit of our clients, particularly in our own language market, but also across borders. With Brandi AI, we can finally show clients how they appear inside AI-generated answers—and, just as importantly, why they do or don't show up," said Mika Särkijärvi, Senior Advisor and co-founder of Medita Communication. "Brandi AI reveals what's influencing visibility across tools like ChatGPT and Claude—from missing context to weak trust signals—so we can take clear, data-backed action. Brandi AI is giving brands visibility and control in the AI discovery layer where buying decisions increasingly start but have long been impossible to measure."

Brandi AI supports CMOs in defining marketing category strategy and content, and Head of Communications or PR, SEO, and digital marketing teams in driving visibility.

"Agencies partnering with Brandi AI are changing the game for how brands create value in the AI era," said Leah Nurik, co-founder and CEO of Brandi AI. "Together, we're helping clients understand how their brands are discovered, described, cited and trusted by AI platforms—and translate those insights into stronger, more authentic visibility across the channels where audiences now seek answers."

For more information about Brandi AI, visit https://mybrandi.ai/ .

For more information about the Brandi Agency Partnership Program, visit https://mybrandi.ai/generative-engine-optimization-for-agencies/ .

Frequently Asked Questions

How is generative AI changing PR, communications and marketing?

Generative AI is changing PR, communications and marketing by shifting discovery from traditional search results to AI-generated answers. This creates a new responsibility for agencies and marketing teams: ensuring that brands are accurately described, credibly sourced and visible in the answer environments where buyers, journalists, analysts and stakeholders increasingly seek information.

What is Generative Engine Optimization?

Generative Engine Optimization, or GEO, is the practice of improving how a brand, company, product or expert appears in AI-generated answers. GEO focuses on strengthening the signals AI platforms use to understand, cite and trust a brand, including clear positioning, authoritative content, credible third-party validation, consistent entity information and answer-ready explanations.

Why should PR agencies add AI visibility to their client services?

PR agencies should add AI visibility to their client services because generative AI is becoming a new discovery layer for brand reputation, category authority and buyer trust. By helping clients understand how they appear in AI-generated answers, agencies can expand the measurable value of PR, connect earned media to AI citations and brand mentions, identify gaps in credibility signals, and turn communications strategy into a stronger driver of visibility, trust and market recognition.

What are the benefits of joining Brandi AI's Global Agency Partnership Program?

Joining Brandi AI's Global Agency Partnership Program helps PR, communications, SEO and digital marketing agencies expand client value by adding AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization services to their offerings. Using Brandi AI, agency partners can help clients measure how their brands appear across AI-generated answers, identify why they are or are not being mentioned or cited, uncover gaps in authority and trust signals, and translate those insights into stronger content, communications, SEO and reputation strategies.

About Brandi AI

Brandi AI™ is the leading platform for enterprise AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Built on a powerful intelligence layer, Brandi helps organizations stay visible as online discovery shifts from search engines to AI answer engines like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews and Perplexity, revealing where brands stand in this new landscape. Brandi tracks the high-intent questions buyers ask AI and shows whether—and how—a brand is mentioned or cited in AI-generated answers. With this foundation, Brandi provides data-driven guidance and optimization tools to help marketers refine existing web content and create new AI-ready content designed to earn brand mentions and citations in AI answer engines. Used by Fortune 500s, global agencies and mid-market brands across B2C and B2B industries, Brandi supports CMOs and product marketers in defining category strategy and content, and PR, SEO, and digital marketing teams in driving visibility. For more information, visit mybrandi.ai . Follow Brandi AI on LinkedIn .

About Medita Communication

Medita Communication (Ltd) is a PR and communications agency specializing in digital and content marketing for the technology industry and expert-driven sectors. Founded in 1997 with roots in science journalism, the company has built its expertise on high-quality content production, deep media insight and a commitment to corporate responsibility. This foundation enables Medita to support clients in stakeholder engagement, digital marketing and reputation management. Medita is the Finnish partner of the global partnership of independent PR and communications agencies, the Worldcom PR Group. For more information, visit https://medita.fi/en/ .

Media Contacts:

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (for Brandi AI)

Phone: 571-835-8775

Email: [email protected]

Mika Särkijärvi

Medita Communication

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Brandi AI; Medita Communication