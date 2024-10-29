Meditata Co-founder Tarek Sherif Joins Ryght as Investor and Advisor

Sherif will support Ryght's mission to accelerate clinical trials through advanced AI technology

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryght, a healthcare technology provider of generative AI for the life sciences industry, announced today that Tarek Sherif, former Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Medidata Solutions, has joined the company as an advisor and investor. Sherif brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in pioneering cloud-based solutions and automating clinical trials.

Sherif co-founded Medidata Solutions in 1999, where he played a pivotal role in transforming clinical research by automating and digitizing trials through cloud-based solutions. Under his leadership, Medidata became the industry standard for clinical trial data management and analytics, by delivering leading edge technology along with customer centric services. Focus on innovation, patient centricity and an innovative business model combined to make Medidata a successful publicly traded company, leading to it's $5.8 billion acquisition by Dassault Systèmes in 2019. Sherif currently serves as Chairman of the Life Sciences & Healthcare Sector board at Dassault Systèmes.

Reflecting on his new role at Ryght, Sherif stated, "Medidata was an innovator in leveraging cloud technology to improve trial efficiency and drive deep analytics-based insights. In the current era of precision medicine with targeted therapeutics and increasing complexity, Ryght is perfectly positioned to take this to the next level. With its secure, generative AI platform, industry tuned applications and global research site network, Ryght automates multiple manual processes in the clinical trial workflow helping to accelerate trials and get life-saving therapies to market faster. By utilizing Ryght's technology and clinical research site network, trial sponsors can predict the best clinical trial sites, increase the recruitment of patients to clinical trials and manage the complex workflows of the entire trial continuum to get therapies to market months or even years ahead of target and at lower cost."

"Having the experience and industry knowledge that Tarek brings will help position Ryght as a leader in the industry," said Simon Arkell, Co-founder and CEO at Ryght. "We have an impressive team of industry veterans at Ryght dedicated to building solutions that accelerate clinical research to improve patient outcomes and expedite the delivery of critical life-saving treatments to the market. We're thrilled to have Tarek join us in our mission."

