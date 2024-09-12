MEDITATE AMERICA LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN TO SUPPORT STRESSED NATION

Hugh Jackman, Surgeon General Dr. Murthy, Dr. Tony Nader, Maria Shriver, and Bob Roth will kick off campaign with benefit gala on September 12th in NYC

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The David Lynch Foundation's Institute for Mental Health and Resilience is launching MEDITATE AMERICA, a public awareness campaign to promote meditation for stress reduction. The campaign aims to combat America's stress epidemic – according to a 2024 study commissioned by the American Psychological Association, nearly 50% of American adults report feeling more stressed than ever.

MEDITATE AMERICA will be inaugurated during a benefit gala on September 12th co-hosted by the charismatic Hugh Jackman and Bob Roth, CEO of the David Lynch Foundation. This sold-out event will be held at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, with special guests including global Transcendental Meditation expert, Dr. Tony Nader, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and international women's health activist Maria Shriver. The event will be live-streamed worldwide, marking the start of a global effort to promote collective healing and mental well-being through evidence-based meditation.

"The campaign is about educating people about the very real hazards of stress and benefits of meditation, and encouraging people to take action, learn meditate techniques, and protect yourself against the toxic onslaught of stress," says Bob Roth. "Most Americans are feeling anxious – especially over the economy, gun violence, and the upcoming 2024 election. It's more important than ever to find ways to mitigate the stress around these issues."

Transcendental Meditation is a simple, easily-learned technique that has been shown to reduce stress and improve mental well-being. Over 10 million people worldwide have learned TM, and over 400 peer-reviewed studies have verified its physiological and psychological benefits.

MEDITATE AMERICA will launch in more than 100 cities nationwide on September 12th and run through November 15th, with the goal of encouraging more people to meditate to address the pandemic of toxic stress, especially during a volatile election cycle. During the campaign, TM centers will offer free sessions, discounted courses and scholarships to help people who require financial assistance to learn to meditate.

About The David Lynch Foundation's Institute for Mental Health and Resilience

The David Lynch Foundation's Institute for Mental Health and Resilience is a nonprofit organization that has provided classes in Transcendental Meditation for free to more than one million under-resourced adults and children in the US and 35 countries, including frontline healthcare workers, veterans, public school teachers, first responders, and women survivors of domestic violence. TM training is also available to companies onsite or through one of the more than 1,000 TM Teaching Centers globally, including 150 Centers in the United States, through teams of certified, highly experienced TM instructors. Through this, the Transcendental Meditation program has been delivered to thousands of companies and organizations worldwide over the past fifty years, from leadership to the workforce.

