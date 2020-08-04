Meditation4Leadership Expands Leadership Team With Chief Meditation Officer Lisa Gonzalez

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meditation4Leadership, a leading nonprofit for communicating the benefits from meditation practice to organizations, announces the promotion of highly respected meditation facilitator Lisa Gonzalez to Chief Meditation Officer. Lisa will lead the organization's development of meditation courses, enhance the high quality of instruction and outcomes, and recruit Meditation4Leadership's roster of teachers.

Highly respected meditation facilitator Lisa Gonzalez promoted to Chief Meditation Officer

According to Lisa Jacobs, Meditation4Leadership president, this senior management team addition is a natural step in the organization's growth. "Lisa brings a career's worth of experience in teaching the power of meditation to our expanding base of clients and coursework. Her ability to mesh the impact of meditation with our leadership-minded approach to improving effectiveness through meditation brings our offerings to another level."

Added Steve Cohen, Meditation4Leadership founder and CEO, "Lisa is a rare combination of experienced teacher, daily meditator and dynamic group program facilitator. Now, all of our clients can benefit from her approach integrating meditation practice, professional effectiveness and life skills that continue to benefit me."

Prior to this, Lisa Gonzalez has taught in a variety of roles. As a former schoolteacher, Lisa understands the importance of meditation and mindfulness within organizations. She studied yoga and meditation from renowned yoga teacher Jonny Kest and is a "teacher of teachers," leading some of the most successful Yoga Teacher Trainings in the nation for Life Time Fitness. She holds the role of Master Trainer and travels extensively to empower yoga teachers.

"I believe a personal commitment to meditation and mindfulness enhances all the relationships in your life, giving you the tools to become a more effective leader," said Lisa Gonzalez. "Working with an organization singly focused on improving personal effectiveness at work is a perfect next step for me. When you become a more effective person, you contribute more to the people around you and the businesses and organizations in which you work. The impact can be life-changing both personally and professionally. I'm thrilled to be part of the mission of Meditation4Leadership."

About Meditation4Leadership

Meditation4Leadership is a nonprofit organization on a mission to communicate the broad range of benefits of meditation practice and to teach the art of meditation through a series of innovative programs designed for business, nonprofit and community organizations. The Meditation4Leadership approach is based upon the philosophy identified in Steven M. Cohen's book, Leading From Within: A Guide to Maximizing Your Effectiveness through Meditation, which presents 13 leadership traits and lessons that teach leaders how to improve effectiveness by cultivating – through meditation – the Four Pillars of greater Awareness, Connection, Perspective and Potential in their lives. The organization offers a suite of in-person and COVID-19 distancing-compliant virtual courses for individuals, teams and organizations. For more: meditation4leadership.org.

MEDIA CONTACT

Marilyn Hailperin

856-465-6703

[email protected]

Related Images

lisa-gonzalez-chief-meditation.jpg

Lisa Gonzalez, Chief Meditation Officer, Meditation4Leadership

Highly respected meditation facilitator Lisa Gonzalez promoted to Chief Meditation Officer

Related Links

Meditation4Leadership

'Leading from Within' by Steven M. Cohen

SOURCE Meditation4Leadership