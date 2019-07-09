meditation.live Celebrates One Year Anniversary

"The platform has seen many phases over the past year, all because we've listened and adapted to what users and companies need most from us," said D Sharma, CEO of meditation.live. "In a very short period of time, we have reached no.1 app for health and fitness in India, have been featured by Samsung in USA and added several thousand employees via our enterprise health program"

Companies making meditation.live a benefit to their staff includes Accesso, 15Five, Mobile Posse, Celtra, Clubhouse, Yield Street, Captivate, Single Grain and many more.

Looking back, D has some things he is extremely proud of. "I haven't built this platform alone. We've built an amazing team that is literally global, making meditation.live a 24/7 company, but the time differences haven't affected our communications. We talk non stop on Zoom Video and Slack to bring this amazing product to life."

Besides a global team working behind the scenes, meditation.live also features a list of meditation teachers from around the world. Doctors, best-selling authors, monks and the best mindfulness and yoga teachers are an integral part of the team, making a community of live classes possible.

About meditation.live:

We are a wellness platform backed by some of the best investors in the world. Our mission is to inspire 5 billion people find their true purpose. We do this by featuring meditation and mindful movement classes that help you go inward, reduce mental clutter, improve happiness and ultimately find true purpose for lasting happiness.

Our unique platform allows anyone to ask questions to our teachers live, which improves learning while on demand meditations help you with your daily practice.

