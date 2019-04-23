meditation.live Launches Wellness Plans For Enterprises

With new and improved features as well as competitive pricing, meditation.live has raised the bar in the world of corporate wellness.

Their latest app will include the following features:

Product Updates

- Audio meditations will make it easy for on-the-go app users to incorporate meditation into their routines, with a daily session, as well as audio meditations geared to walking and running.

- 'Ask a Monk' class panels will begin in May, allowing students more time to speak directly with the monks in a fireside chat format. Users can feel free to ask anything in a safe, non-judgmental environment.

- A new video format allows users to join meditations without giving access to the microphone or camera. They can ask questions via chat, or choose to join with audio and video if they wish.

- Keep employees and users engaged with our unique collection of usage tracking, top mediator leaderboard and wellness rewards, geared towards further promoting wellbeing.

- meditation.live welcomed several monks from around the world to our growing list of teachers. With our monks currently teaching in Fortune 500 companies including IBM, Apple, Google, Columbia University and many more.

- Our on-demand content is ALWAYS free!

Find out more information at www.meditation.live or download our app here https://apple.co/2rb5agz and http://bit.ly/AndroidMeditationLive .

About meditation.live:

meditation.live is a corporate wellness platform that provides enterprise wellness solutions and group sessions which feature meditation/movement classes, courses, workshops and panels in a live and interactive setting. meditation.live gives you access to the best meditation teachers around the world and offer over 180 live classes. They bring this experience to your company to enhance the wellness culture of your workspace, and we do this by improving leadership skills and personal relationships as well as increasing focus, productivity and reducing everyday stress. For more information, visit www.meditation.live.

