MEDITECH Announces Widespread Market Availability for MaaS

WESTWOOD, Mass., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MEDITECH is excited to announce MaaS (MEDITECH as a Service) is now available to community health systems. Offered initially to Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs), larger community health systems now have the opportunity to utilize MaaS and the many benefits that come with a cost-effective subscription to MEDITECH Expanse.

MaaS is a cloud-based EHR subscription that provides health systems with full access to Expanse, MEDITECH's web-based platform. Specifically designed to reduce the complexity and cost of procuring, hosting, and maintaining a cutting-edge EHR system while improving efficiency and ensuring quality patient care, MaaS is an attractive option for organizations facing the many challenges within the current healthcare landscape.

"We are so excited to extend this offering to our customers and prospects beyond the CAH space," MEDITECH President and CEO Howard Messing said. "We understand that the focus should be on the patient, on providing quality care — not on IT. MaaS empowers organizations to maintain that focus."

One of the most notable aspects of MaaS is a streamlined implementation. Using best practices, community health systems will be able to go LIVE with Expanse in an expedited time frame. MEDITECH's hands-on approach accelerates end-user training and optimizes the software build phase, while a remotely-hosted data center significantly decreases any strain on the organization's technical resources.

MaaS provides community health systems with an opportunity to strike the right balance between autonomy and maintainability. Expanse's interoperability reduces the complexity of exchanging data with other systems and offers organizations more control than other hosted vendors. With MEDITECH maintaining the software and an experienced cloud operations staff overseeing the data center, organizations can focus on caring for their community.

"MaaS represents a meaningful step in driving EHR access and adoption for organizations of all sizes," says Helen Waters, Executive Vice President at MEDITECH. "The cloud-based EHR subscription service equips organizations with the technology needed to improve organizational efficiency and ensure quality patient care."

Learn more about how MaaS can simplify the procurement, deployment, and management of a modern healthcare information system.

About MEDITECH

Five decades. One EHR. No limits. More than ever, MEDITECH's reputation for excellence resounds across every care setting. As we celebrate 50 bold years of vision and innovation, we invite you to see healthcare through a whole new lens with Expanse, the premier EHR for the digital healthcare paradigm. Our cutting-edge solutions help organizations and providers all over the world to take on the challenges of healthcare's ever-expanding landscape. Whether your destination is clinical efficiency, analytical prowess, a superior patient and consumer experience, or financial success, MEDITECH's passion and expertise will get you where you want to go. Visit ehr.meditech.com, our Newsroom and Blog, and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn to start your journey today.

Contacts

Paul Berthiaume

Senior Manager, Marketing Communications

MEDITECH

781-774-5742

pberthiaume@meditech.com

Liz Carroll

Manager, Public Relations and Media Relations

MEDITECH

781-774-3297

ecarroll@meditech.com

SOURCE MEDITECH

Related Links

http://www.meditech.com

