MEDITECH Awarded 2022 North America Enabling Technology Leadership Award by Frost & Sullivan

Access to precise patient-centered data at the right time augments clinical decision making, improves workflows, and delivers value-based healthcare.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the clinical decision support systems industry and, based on its findings, recognizes MEDITECH with the 2022 North America Enabling Technology Leadership Award. The company uniquely leverages its technology to meet market and customer needs. The electronic health record provider develops clinical decision support systems (CDSS) to simplify and enhance clinician decision making while driving more targeted, patient-centered treatment through new technologies like precision medicine, artificial intelligence (AI), and the cloud. The company empowers healthcare organizations with superior tools for modernized and value-driven care and engages patients to participate in their care by accessing and contributing to their personal health information.

2022 North American Clinical Decision Support Systems Enabling Technology Leadership Award

MEDITECH's latest web-based Expanse platform offers a fully integrated electronic health records (EHR) system that spans care settings. Care providers have a more holistic view of their patient's care across hospitals, ambulatory practices, outpatient clinics, emergency departments, surgical centers, home care, hospice, long-term care, mental health settings, and patients' homes for better care coordination. The company is also extending new functionality for infusion clinics, outpatient therapy/clinics, tissue/transplant facilities, and other specialty clinics.

MEDITECH guides care providers with embedded evidence-based toolkits, which include advanced clinical decision support, real-time surveillance, and registry patient monitoring. These solutions help care providers detect and monitor patients at risk for conditions like sepsis, CAUTI, falls, depression and suicide, hypertension, diabetes, heart failure, OB hemorrhage, or overuse of opioids and antibiotics. The solution's re-architected EHR also supports precision medicine by storing and presenting clinicians with discrete and actionable genomic data embedded in their workflow and ordering process, for more targeted treatment strategies. MEDITECH established a standards-based approach for communicating test results between genetic testing labs and their EHR.

According to Dr. Rishi Pathak, Frost & Sullivan Global Director, Healthcare & Life Sciences, "Frost & Sullivan's research identifies MEDITECH as a leading partner, leveraging cutting-edge methodologies to advance the CDSS market. It is well positioned to capitalize on new growth opportunities, cementing its position in the CDSS industry."

To reduce clinician burnout and remove data fragmentation, the company is currently embedding Google Health's search and summarization capabilities into its EHR for quick and easy access to patient data from multiple legacy and disparate sources, resulting in a more holistic and actionable view of a patient's history. The company's virtual assistant solution also uses AI to respond to simple verbal commands by retrieving the information physicians seek and is deploying new functionality that will allow them to use this technology to place orders.

In addition, MEDITECH's latest offering of scalable, secure, and cloud-native solutions built on Google Cloud, is enhancing communication and anytime access to information. Solutions include virtual care, secure patient texting, a physician smartphone app, and High Availability SnapShot, which enables access to critical information during downtime.

"MEDITECH stands out from competitors based on its commitment to innovation, creativity, and ability to launch new solutions with far-reaching impact and application. It pairs its technology focus with customer-centric values, thus earning a solid reputation in the CDSS market," added Ojaswi Rana, Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Research Analyst. With its strong overall performance, MEDITECH earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 North America Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the CDSS industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that develops a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

