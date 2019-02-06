MEDITECH Momentum Builds with Continued Expanse Signings

"It's an exciting time at MEDITECH and we are looking forward to continuing to build on this momentum throughout 2019," said MEDITECH Executive Vice President Helen Waters. "Our recent signings clearly indicate that current and new customers are embracing Expanse as a solution to enhance the patient and clinician EHR experience."

Recent signings include the Massachusetts Health Collaborative (MHC), a consortium of local community hospitals: Harrington Healthcare, Holyoke Medical Center, and Heywood Healthcare. All three healthcare systems have chosen Expanse as the solution to provide integrated health records across both inpatient and outpatient settings. Collectively, these systems serve hundreds of thousands of patients throughout central and western Massachusetts.

Leveraging combined resources was a key driver for all three of these MHC organizations in their decision to move forward with Expanse. Each of the sites will also benefit from enhanced care quality, efficiency, and mobility with their Expanse implementation.

Another Massachusetts organization, Berkshire Health Systems (BHS), will also migrate to Expanse and add MEDITECH Ambulatory and MEDITECH Acute solutions across its 225 physician practices. BHS is a private, not-for-profit organization that serves the region through a network of affiliates and has been a MEDITECH customer since 2000.

"Having an EHR with the flexibility for our on-call physicians to easily access patient records from a variety of mobile and web-based platforms is vital to advancing BHS operational efficiencies," said Dr. Mark Snowise, BHS, family practice, medical director of informatics ambulatory physician practices.

Some additional recent notable MEDITECH signings include:

Boys Town National Research Hospital , internationally recognized as a leader in clinical and research programs that focus on childhood deafness, language development, and related communications disorders, is a new Expanse customer.

, internationally recognized as a leader in clinical and research programs that focus on childhood deafness, language development, and related communications disorders, is a new Expanse customer. Val Verde Regional Medical Center is a new MEDITECH partner, and will be launching Expanse and utilizing the EHR in all areas of acute care, ambulatory, and emergency department. Located in Del Rio, TX , this community hospital has served residents for the past 60 years. VVRMC is excited to join the MEDITECH family for this region.

is a new MEDITECH partner, and will be launching Expanse and utilizing the EHR in all areas of acute care, ambulatory, and emergency department. Located in , this community hospital has served residents for the past 60 years. VVRMC is excited to join the MEDITECH family for this region. Bayamon Medical Center , a 200-bed general acute care hospital in Bayamon, PR, is a new Expanse customer. Located just outside of San Juan , the hospital recently joined the Dorado Health family and is developing the Heart & Lung Institute, a cardiovascular unit that will serve PR and the Caribbean .

, a 200-bed general acute care hospital in Bayamon, PR, is a new Expanse customer. Located just outside of , the hospital recently joined the Dorado Health family and is developing the Heart & Lung Institute, a cardiovascular unit that will serve PR and the . Puerto Rico Women's and Children's Hospital, the first hospital in Puerto Rico dedicated exclusively to the healthcare of women and children on the island, is a new Expanse site. The facility is a 100-bed children's hospital with a wide range of pediatric specialists in Bayamon, PR.

the first hospital in dedicated exclusively to the healthcare of women and children on the island, is a new Expanse site. The facility is a 100-bed children's hospital with a wide range of pediatric specialists in Bayamon, PR. Comanche County Medical Center, a MEDITECH customer since 2008, signed for MEDITECH as a Service (MaaS), a private cloud-based Expanse EHR solution with a monthly subscription fee.

Learn more about how Expanse is elevating care for the provider and patient.

Five decades. One EHR. No limits. More than ever, MEDITECH's reputation for excellence resounds across every care setting. As we celebrate 50 bold years of vision and innovation, we invite you to see healthcare through a whole new lens with Expanse, the premier EHR for the digital healthcare paradigm. Our cutting-edge solutions help organizations and providers all over the world to take on the challenges of healthcare's ever-expanding landscape. Whether your destination is clinical efficiency, analytical prowess, a superior patient and consumer experience, or financial success, MEDITECH's passion and expertise will get you where you want to go. Visit ehr.meditech.com , our Newsroom and Blog , and connect with us on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn to start your journey today.

