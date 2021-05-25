MediTelecare Announces New Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Steven W. Powell

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MediTelecare, the market leader in behavioral telehealth and technology services to the long-term care market including skilled and assisted living centers, is proud to announce that Steven W. Powell, MD, MPH, CPE, FAPA is joining the company as the Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Powell will help MediTelecare achieve strategic objectives with his depth of medical experience to deliver the highest standard of behavioral health.

"I am thrilled to join the team at MediTelecare as they continue to provide the highest level of care to the older population", said Dr. Powell. "Especially at a time when they are uniquely positioned for growth by reaching this population with their cutting edge technology and highly experienced team of providers."

Dr. Powell is Board Certified in Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry, and he is a Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association. Dr. Powell is also the Chief Medical Officer for PursueCare , which offers addiction treatment across New England and the mid-Atlantic. He has also served as Chief Executive Officer for New England Medicine for four years, and the Chief Medical Officer for New London Hospital, a Dartmouth affiliate, for over six years. He's held faculty positions with Dartmouth Medical School as an Instructor in Psychiatry and as an Instructor with The Dartmouth Institute.

"Dr Powell's strong industry and operational leadership comes to the MediTelecare team during an exciting phase in its growth," said Ed Mercadante, CEO, MediTelecare. "His career-long focus on psychiatric care is an excellent fit with our vision, which is dedicated to making a fundamental difference in the lives of the older adult community."

Former CMO, Eric Rosenberg, M.D., F.A.C.P., will take on the new role as strategic advisor. Dr. Rosenberg is retiring from the Chief Medical Officer role, and transitioning to an ongoing consulting role with MediTelecare, assisting the leadership team with strategy and special projects.

About MediTelecare

MediTelecare is the industry leader in providing technology enabled behavioral telehealth services to residents of skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, delivering technology devices, digital hub and APP software products and services. Including a suite of virtual tools used by its employed psychology and psychiatry providers together with facility staff for 24x7 virtual referral, scheduling and clinical cloud interoperability. Proprietary digital clinical assessment and reporting analytics called MediReview™ and MediReport™ are helping facility staff easily identify and provide consistent care follow-up to vulnerable elderly residents. The company services hundreds of facilities and more than 45,000 residents providing hundreds of thousands patient encounters.

