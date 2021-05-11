MediTelecare Earns URAC Accreditation in Telemedicine

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MediTelecare is proud to announce that it has earned URAC accreditation in Telemedicine. URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality by setting high standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure, and risk management. By achieving this status, MediTelecare demonstrates commitment to quality care, enhanced processes, patient safety, and improved outcomes.

Specializing in psychological and psychiatric telehealth services for patients in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in 26 U.S. states , Meditelecare was named among the top 10 telemedicine/consulting service companies in 2020 by Healthcare Tech Outlook.

"URAC is the nation's renowned digital health accrediting entity, and we are thrilled to have received this recognition," said Ed Mercadante, founder and CEO of MediTelecare. "This accreditation showcases MediTelecare's commitment to advancing behavioral telehealth services, improving access to care, and achieving improved patient outcomes."

"By earning Telehealth Accreditation from URAC, MediTelecare operates on the forefront of healthcare delivery," said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D. "Meeting URAC's telehealth standards means MediTelecare provides more than a platform for transaction-based appointments. It demonstrates that MediTelecare leverages technologies to advance high quality care that promotes clinical best practices, consumer protections, and care continuity among patients and providers."

About MediTelecare

MediTelecare is the industry leader in providing technology enabled behavioral telehealth services to residents of skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, delivering technology devices, digital hub and APP software products and services. Including a suite of virtual tools used by its employed psychology and psychiatry providers together with facility staff for 24x7 virtual referral, scheduling and clinical cloud interoperability. Proprietary digital clinical assessment and reporting analytics called MediReview™ and MediReport™ are helping facility staff easily identify and provide consistent care follow-up to vulnerable elderly residents. The company services hundreds of facilities and more than 45,000 residents providing hundreds of thousands patient encounters.

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company's portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

