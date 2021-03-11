MediTelecare Expands Behavioral Telemedicine Services to Pennsylvania

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's leading provider of telehealth behavioral care services in Long Term care communities, MediTelecare , announced today its partnership with Messiah Lifeways® at Messiah Village, a leading Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) in Pennsylvania. This will mark the expansion of MediTelecare's technology service into Pennsylvania and offer Messiah's residents the ability to connect with best-in-class medical professionals without leaving their homes.

As a CCRC, Messiah Village offers a range of top-notch options: Independent Living, Personal Care, Nursing Care, Short-term Rehabilitation, and Memory Care. Redefining what it means to grow older, enhancing lives of older adults through a spectrum of healthcare, housing, and community services is Messiah's mission. The addition of MediTelecare's confidential, 'care in place' behavioral health care will improve resident well-being without a visit the doctor's office in person.

"We're incredibly proud to be partnering with such a distinguished community as Messiah Village," said MediTelecare CEO, Dr. Ed Mercadante. "Access to this technology is certainly going to support Messiah residents who are feeling isolated and lonely in this COVID-19 environment. We're pleased to be on the front lines connecting senior communities with world-class behavioral care providers from the comfort of their residence." Messiah Village is an exceptional community committed to enabling healthcare technologies, providing a better experience and access for their residents.

MediTelecare is revolutionizing patient-clinician interaction through digital and telehealth services to provide optimal medication management and psychotherapy services for behavioral health affected residents in senior living communities. This latest offering from Messiah will be especially helpful to the vulnerable senior population with limited outside access to specialized care.

"We're thrilled to be able to implement this innovative technology on behalf of Messiah Village residents," said Messiah Lifeways Executive Director of Resident Communities, Kim Valvo. "Even before the pandemic, accessible mental health services were challenging to secure, so providing residents with dependable, high-caliber professional care through this cutting-edge technology was a no-brainer. We are very pleased with the partnership with MediTelecare and are already seeing added positive outcomes in residents as a result. Telehealth will remain a perfect vehicle to transition residents through their stages of care long into the future."

MediTelecare is also the provider of MediTelecare Go! ™ a digital hub designed to equip partnering facilities with a secure online platform, tele-video workstation on wheels, and a tech-library of resources, enabling staff members to link residents to outside medical practitioners virtually. This improvement in finding access to care, potentially reducing re-hospitalizations and costs, makes it easy for facilities and staff to incorporate this into their daily workflow.

About Messiah Lifeways

Founded in 1896, Messiah Lifeways is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving older adults throughout South Central Pennsylvania. Messiah Lifeways offers resident communities, skilled nursing care, enrichment opportunities, and community support services to support as many people as possible through the journey of aging.

About MediTelecare

MediTelecare is the industry leader in providing technology enabled behavioral telehealth services to residents of skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, delivering technology devices, digital hub and APP software products and services. Including a suite of virtual tools used by its employed psychology and psychiatry providers together with facility staff for 24x7 virtual referral, scheduling and clinical cloud interoperability. Proprietary digital clinical assessment and reporting analytics called MediReview™ and MediReport™ are helping facility staff easily identify and provide consistent care follow-up to vulnerable elderly residents. MediTelecare services hundreds of facilities and more than 20,000 residents providing over 250,000 patient encounters.

