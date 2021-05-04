MediTelecare Launches New Consumer Offering Expanding Telehealth Services

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MediTelecare, the market leader in behavioral telehealth and technology services to residents of skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, today announced the launch of MediTely™ , a direct-to-consumer offering, extending their world-class mobile telehealth technology to the older population living outside long-term care facilities.

Leveraging vast knowledge and expertise from working with long-term care residents, MediTely expands MediTelecare's successful behavioral telehealth model to the aging population living independently – providing personalized care coordination and specialized counseling. The concept behind MediTely is driven by a critical shortage of experienced and committed providers for older adults, as well as disparate resources for this demographic. The MediTely team firmly believes with the right support, healthy aging and emotional wellness can be achieved through all phases of life.

A primary catalyst for this offering is the disruption of care experienced by thousands of patients exiting senior living centers to go home. With MediTely, there is a complete transition of care with a team to support the move back home every step of the way, providing consistency in a time of uncertainty.

"At MediTelecare, we drive innovation to impact the lives of the aging population, expanding access to our clinicians who are world-class experts in behavioral health," said Ed Mercadante, Founder and CEO of MediTelecare. "MediTely has the capability to not only positively impact patients, but provide a much-needed support system for primary caregivers. Care is accessible from a smartphone, tablet, or computer from the comfort of home."

MediTely's comprehensive services for patients and caregivers include assessments, memory screening, individual therapy, family counseling, caregiver support via therapy and support groups, and medication management. Each patient is matched with a professional to carve out a care plan. Care coordinators provide end-to-end support – whether initiating care and connecting each patient with a provider, or scheduling appointments and working with primary care providers.

"Our discreet, user-friendly technology offers older adults and loved ones access to a team of renowned healthcare professionals skilled in improving health and emotional wellness," said Dr. Sherie Friedrich, Chief Psychology Officer. "We are thrilled to make our services available to not only patients, but to caregivers also, who often put their own needs aside to care for loved ones. Streamlining the care coordination process is a major driver behind this initiative."

Find MediTely at www.meditely.com , Apple App Store or Google Play Store .

MediTelecare , industry leader in providing technology enabled behavioral telehealth services to residents of skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, delivers technology devices, digital hub and APP software products and services. Including a suite of virtual tools used by its employed psychology and psychiatry providers together with facility staff for 24x7 virtual referral, scheduling and clinical cloud interoperability. Proprietary digital clinical assessment and reporting analytics, MediReview™ and MediReport™, help staff identify and provide consistent care follow-up. MediTelecare services hundreds of facilities, over 30,000 residents, providing over 300,000 patient encounters.

Media Contact:

Kate Jones

[email protected].

SOURCE MediTelecare

Related Links

http://www.meditely.com

