MediTelecare Now Providing Behavioral Telehealth Services To Seniors in 26 States

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MediTelecare, the nation's fastest growing provider of telehealth-behavioral care to the long-term care market including skilled and assisted living centers, today announced expansion into three additional states - Maryland, New Jersey and Rhode Island. The continued national expansion comes on the heels of Q1 growth into Massachusetts, Connecticut and Florida.

Throughout the pandemic, telemedicine saw a sharp increase in demand. In particular for those living in long term care facilities, facing increased challenges of isolation from lockdowns. MediTelecare answered this need, providing telemedicine mental health services helping resident-patients facing isolation, fear and loneliness as long term care facilities reacted to COVID-19 outbreaks and the after effects.

"We are thrilled to be serving over half of the United States and providing care for resident-patients and facilities in Long Term Care greater access through digital telehealth solutions to clinical psychologists, Psychiatrists, Nurse Practitioners, Clinical Pharmacists providers who can diagnose, and provide treatment plans to these vulnerable residents who need this critical support," said Ed Mercadante, Founder and CEO of MediTelecare. "Our innovation continues to propel forward by our vision to provide accessible care to the older adult population."

MediTelecare, the national leader in providing behavioral telehealth and technology services to residents of skilled nursing and long term care facilities, was named among the top 10 telemedicine/consulting service companies in 2020, by Healthcare Tech Outlook.

The proprietary digital technology tools used by MediTelecare continue to be in high demand disrupting the traditional health care delivery paradigm and providing more cost effective and greater access to care for senior care settings. This demographic faces roadblocks to traditional in-person treatment, which was only magnified over the past year. The restrictions from the pandemic created the perfect environment for telehealth behavioral care to propel forward, and MediTelecare was able to provide high quality tech enabled service in a highly accessible manner during this time and beyond.

With measurable benefits, telemedicine has cemented its place in the healthcare landscape. According to a 2020 report , MediTelecare-telehealth serviced facilities averaged 50 percent less use and overuse of antipsychotic medications than the national average, averaging 7 percent versus a national average in skilled nursing centers of approximately 14 percent. Thus, leading to improved outcomes, reducing re-hospitalizations and greater family and resident satisfaction.

About MediTelecare

MediTelecare is the industry leader in providing technology enabled behavioral telehealth services to residents of skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, delivering technology devices, digital hub and APP software products and services. Including a suite of virtual tools used by its employed psychology and psychiatry providers together with facility staff for 24x7 virtual referral, scheduling and clinical cloud interoperability. Proprietary digital clinical assessment and reporting analytics called MediReview™ and MediReport™ are helping facility staff easily identify and provide consistent care follow-up to vulnerable elderly residents. The company services hundreds of facilities and more than 25,000 residents providing hundreds of thousands patient encounters.

