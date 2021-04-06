Mediterranean Hot Spot, Rōti, Reopens 20 Restaurants Introducing New Look, New Flavors And New Menu

"At Rōti, our mission is simple -- we aim to serve delicious, exciting food while creating an immersive experience for each and every guest that walks through our doors," said Rōti CEO Justin Seamonds . "We've been busy during COVID, refreshing that approach to hospitality: new meals, new look and a new way to explore the Mediterranean. With this next chapter of Rōti, we hope to reintroduce the Rōti that our customers have come to know and love, and also usher in a new wave of Rōti lovers who want to fuel their bodies with good food."

To reintroduce itself in a meaningful way, Rōti conducted extensive research including a series of taste-tests, garnering critical feedback from customers who were long-time fans of the brand as well as those who were new to the Rōti experience. From there, Rōti Culinary Director Venecia Willis worked to curate Rōti's revitalized menu consisting of the unique and bold Mediteranean flavors that Rōti is known for. While guests still have the ability to create their own bowl, salad or pita, Rōti's exemplary staff -- who went through an extensive training program to familiarize themselves with not only the new menu items but also Rōti's refreshed brand ethos -- are able to guide customers through the process of ordering their perfect Mediterranean meal.

"We believe that customers deserve an option that's both flavorful and healthy -- no need to sacrifice one for the other," said Rōti Culinary Director Venecia Willis. "The Mediterranean diet offers health benefits by incorporating age-old ingredients that have withstood the test of time. Although some of these ingredients may be new to the U.S., their culinary history dates back hundreds of years - and we're excited to give them our own spin."

Reopening its doors after nearly one year of navigating a global pandemic, Rōti has taken every precaution to ensure the safest, most inviting customer experience. In addition to the revitalized menu and hospitable staff, guests will be introduced to refreshed decor throughout all restaurants. Curated Apple MusicⓇ playlists will greet customers as they immerse themselves into a Mediterranean oasis filled with the intoxicating aroma that comes from the distinct and flavorful ingredients.

In celebration of Rōti's reopenings, the first 200 customers will receive free meals (up to $10), and free hummus during opening week.

For Rōti's full menu, please click here.

ABOUT Rōti

Rōti, headquartered in Chicago, IL, operates 42 locations nationally, including Chicago, Washington D.C., New York City, Dallas, Houston and Minneapolis. Inspired by the bold flavors and wholesome ingredients of Mediterranean cuisine, Rōti's food philosophy is straightforward: "Crave Better." The fast-casual menu features bowls, salads, and pitas and numerous sides & toppings that allow customers to curate their perfect meal matched to their food mood. For more information about Rōti, visit www.Rōti.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

SOURCE Rōti

Related Links

https://roti.com/

