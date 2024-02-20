MediThinQ Marks Milestone as First Asian Startup to Globally Launch XR Surgical Displays, Securing Key Partnerships and Multimillion-Dollar Investment

SINGAPORE, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MediThinQ, a pioneering Korean startup specialising in extended reality (XR) wearable displays for surgery, is making waves as the first Asian startup to globally launch XR surgical displays. The company has successfully secured significant deals with industry giants, including Medtronic USA and Japan, marking a substantial milestone in its international expansion efforts.

MediThinQ’s Scopeye XR surgical display
MediThinQ’s Scopeye XR surgical display

In tandem, MediThinQ has secured a multimillion-dollar investment from JLK Technology, a Singapore-headquartered medical devices manufacturer, who will also help accelerate MediThinQ's mass production as its appointed manufacturer.

MediThinQ's XR solutions present critical information directly in from of the surgeon's eyes, eliminating the need to divert attention to screens. The first of its kind in revolutionising how medical information is accessed in live surgeries, they are backed by best-in-class image fidelity, latency, reliability, and equipment compatibility.

In the United States and Japan, the world's two largest healthcare markets, MediThinQ's products will be exclusively distributed by Medtronic, underscoring global industry leaders' acknowledgement of the quality and effectiveness of MediThinQ's offerings. This strategic partnership represents a significant milestone in MediThinQ's path toward full-scale commercialisation and global expansion.

Mr Seungjoon Im, Founder & CEO of MediThinQ, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are proud of the groundbreaking technology we've cultivated over the past six years, which sets a new standard in the market. It's even more rewarding to see our innovations making their way into operating theatres worldwide. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to all our partners who have joined us on this transformative journey, and to VentureBlick for orchestrating these pivotal moments and connecting the dots behind the scenes."

Earlier this year, MediThinQ joined VentureBlick's Super Incubator programme – a unique blend of incubator, accelerator, and venture builder, offering tailored support for healthcare startups. VentureBlick has since played a crucial role in elevating MediThinQ's global brand recognition, enhancing negotiation outcomes, raising funds, and positioning the company for continued success.

MediThinQ's flagship products, Scopeye and MetaSCOPE, already hold regulatory approvals in key markets including the US (FDA), Europe (CE), Japan (PMDA), and Korea (KFDA). The technology has also been recognised as one of the top winners at the Medtronic APAC Innovation Challenge in 2022 and received a gold medal at the 2023 Edison Awards.

Looking ahead, MediThinQ is gearing up to launch its next product line targeting the burgeoning Chinese market. It is also exploring applications beyond the medical space, including a collaboration with one of the largest conglomerates in Korea. MediThinQ is currently raising its Series B fund while exploring IPO options in Singapore, Hong Kong, and North America. It is setting the stage for potential early exits through strategic acquisitions or accelerated commercial growth.

About MediThinQ

MediThinQ is a Korea-based startup specialising in medical imaging equipment for surgery. The company's XR surgical displays, including Scopeye and MetaSCOPE, are at the forefront of technological innovation, providing surgeons with unparalleled information management and access in the operating theatre. With regulatory approvals in major markets and strategic distribution partnerships, MediThinQ is poised for global success.

About VentureBlick

VentureBlick is a catalyst for global healthcare innovation with a strong focus on identifying and delivering true medical value. It connects and mobilises innovators, clinicians, investors, and ecosystem partners to create real, collective impact through the VentureBlick Super Incubator, VentureBlick Consulting, and VentureBlick Discovery. The company distinguishes itself through a team with deep healthcare roots and diverse advisor network of 2,000+ clinicians and healthcare professionals from 50+ countries and 30+ specialties. Headquartered in Singapore with presences in Korea, Germany, and India, VentureBlick fosters collaboration among innovators, investors, advisors, distributors, and ecosystem partners worldwide to make a significant impact in healthcare. Join us in shaping the future of healthcare at www.ventureblick.com.

