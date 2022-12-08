Meditology Introduces RITHM, A New Subscription Program for IT Risk Management and Compliance

New subscription program gives healthcare organizations proactive risk, compliance, and cybersecurity support services tailored to their needs

ATLANTA, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meditology Services, healthcare's leading consulting firm for information risk management, cybersecurity, privacy, and regulatory compliance, has launched a subscription-based risk management program, RITHM (Risk Management for Information Technology in Healthcare powered by Meditology). RITHM gives healthcare organizations a comprehensive, customizable set of risk, compliance, and cybersecurity services, as well as consulting expertise, for a fixed price.

Meditology's RITHM subscription combines user-centric technology with the expertise of Meditology's team of experienced consultants to address healthcare risk and compliance requirements. RITHM is highly flexible and can be tailored to meet specific organizational needs. It provides an all-in-one subscription bundle to make services readily available when and where they are needed at a fixed rate that is easier to budget.

"Existing approaches to compliance are disruptive to business operations," said Cliff Baker, Meditology's CEO. "With a RITHM subscription, our customers not only get proactive support for risk and security, but they also have access to the expertise they need to address issues when they arise. RITHM provides an ongoing, trusted consulting relationship for healthcare organizations with maturing security programs."

"Meditology has been a trusted consulting partner of mine for many years," said Brad Newton, Chief Information Officer at North Memorial Health. "The RITHM bundle of services gives us tools and expertise that strengthen our information security posture without compromising our technology budget. The security coverage we get from RITHM provides great value to North Memorial."

RITHM's risk and compliance services for Covered Entities include an annual HIPAA security risk assessment, network penetration testing, an annual cybersecurity incident response plan (IRP) tabletop exercise, and vendor security assessments. A monthly retainer adds strategic and tactical cybersecurity consulting support.

For Business Associates, RITHM risk and compliance services include an annual HITRUST or SOC 2 Type 2 certification, penetration testing, and security questionnaire response support, with a monthly retainer for on-demand cybersecurity consulting support. RITHM customers are also eligible for a discount for any services of Meditology's not included in the RITHM subscription.

"We developed RITHM as coordinated cybersecurity services so we can provide both strategic and tactical collaborative support on-demand. Offering Meditology's services as a subscription allows us to provide ongoing, outstanding support at pricing significantly lower than charging for standalone projects," said Selwyn Sturisky, Ph.D., Vice President of Services Sales.

For more information about RITHM, visit the Link or contact Meditology Services to speak with a representative today.

About Meditology Services

Meditology Services is a top-ranked provider of information risk management, cybersecurity, privacy, and regulatory compliance consulting services, working exclusively with healthcare organizations to assess and develop security and compliance programs. Meditology has a reputation for client service excellence based on the quality of our work products and the professionalism, approach, and innovative solutions we bring to our engagements. Meditology is comprised of industry thought leaders with extensive experience in IT risk management and healthcare IT consulting. The company has offices in Atlanta, Philadelphia, and San Diego.

For more information, visit Meditologyservices.com

